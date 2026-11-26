The holiday season is right around the corner, and while it's a time of joy and celebration, it's also very lonely for a lot of people. But just because loneliness is common doesn't mean we need to accept it. In fact, on November 27, 2026, the universe won't let us.

The Cancer Moon forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio, bringing out our inner social butterflies. If our isolation was self-imposed, then this is the kick in the pants we need. And even if it wasn't, we're putting ourselves out there more on Friday. This day reminds us that we have a say in our loneliness. We can end it. So, give your family a call. Stop by your friend's house or send someone a thinking-of-you text. It will go a long way.

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1. Virgo

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You've gotten so used to your loneliness that you forgot you could do something about it. But on Friday, the Cancer Moon forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio, reminding you that you have a say in the matter. You call the shots in your life. That's a reminder you desperately needed.

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This transit shows you that you are in charge, and that you can put an end to the loneliness you've been experiencing. You're not helpless, Virgo. So, stop acting like it. You have more power than you think.

Instead of sitting at home alone, lamenting about how lonely you feel, put yourself out there. This is the perfect day to reach out to a friend you lost touch with. They'll be happy to hear from you. And who knows? They may be just as lonely as you are.

2. Taurus

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You've felt so lonely lately, Taurus. Well, enough is enough. You're about to walk into a new phase in your life, and you're not doing it alone. You know you have people in your corner, so bring them along for the ride.

Whether you mean to or not, you've been pushing people away. Maybe you got so busy with life that you didn't even realize. Or maybe you thought you were protecting yourself or them. Either way, it's time to let your loved ones back in. That's the only way to end your loneliness.

When the Cancer Moon forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio, you feel motivated to reach out to your people. You might be worried since it's been so long since you last did. But there's no need. They'll just be happy to hear from you.

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3. Scorpio

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You don't trust easily, Scorpio, and that's OK. You've been burned before, so who can blame you? Still, you can't keep people at arm's length forever. That will mean staying lonely for the rest of time, and you definitely can't have that.

When the Cancer Moon forms a trine with Mercury in Scorpio, you know what you need to do: reach out. That's the only way to end your loneliness. It might sound intimidating, but you'll be happy you did.

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Sometimes, when you spend so much time alone, you forget how good it feels to be around your people. On Friday, you get back in touch, and immediately, the harsh times recede, making way for the light to enter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.