Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 3, 2026

After July 3, 2026, life gets quite a bit better for three zodiac signs. During Pluto retrograde, we can all expect major transitions to take place.

These astrological signs are super confident on Friday, mainly because they see that we have a choice. We can either do something about our issues or let them continue to multiply. They choose the former and experience almost instant improvement because of it. Yayyy.

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1. Aries

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July 3 is basically the day of your rebirth, Aries. And while that sounds dramatic, there's truth to it. You've been wanting change, and now, during Pluto retrograde, you get a chance to make good on your own word.

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It's easy enough, too, as it's a mindset that you've wanted to adapt. It didn't come easy, but that's what life's all about: learning, growing, changing, and improving.

On Friday, you're more than happy to let go of certain things that really have no place in your present world, and even less place in your future. Drastic improvement is the only way. Why bother with anything less? Good stuff.

2. Scorpio

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Due to some soul-searching into your own character, Scorpio, you've discovered something within you that is now ready to heal in earnest. You figured out is that you're done keeping up appearances. The truth of the matter is that people aren't expecting the same things from you anymore.

During Pluto retrograde, this hits home and has you wanting very badly to do something with your life that rings true for you before it's too late. July 3 is a very inspiring day for you and you'll see that the improvements you make at this time are super positive. Abundance has arrived!

3. Capricorn

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If there's one thing you're really good at, Capricorn, it's changing course for the purpose of bettering your present situation. Change is no big deal for you. In fact, you like it. It's your thing.

And so, during Pluto retrograde, you feel at home with this little push from the universe. It has you wanting to really take a deep look at your life for the sole purpose of figuring out what changes you need to make.

Simply by participating in your own life decisions on Friday, you send a message to the universe that guidance would be appreciated. Before you know it, the universe works with you to create and forge any new paths. You are well on your way to fantastic improvement.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.