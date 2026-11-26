Life's getting a lot less complicated for three zodiac signs on November 27, 2026. When the Cancer Moon trines Mercury in Scorpio, we see that there's an easier way to go about things. By finding it, we create for ourselves a better life. Who doesn't want that?

On Friday, we come to terms with the fact that we need to let go of some bad habits. They're only dragging us down. It's time to ditch whatever has been causing us negativity. Once we do that, life gets so much simpler.

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1. Cancer

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When the Moon in your sign forms a trine with Mercury, you finally have a real fighting chance to get rid of that one nagging bad habit. You know the one I'm talking about, Cancer. You've been dealing with it for far too long. Enough is enough.

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You've always known that you have a few bad habits. But you've ignored them, thinking you could get away with it forever. Well, the universe isn't letting you turn a blind eye any longer.

Fortunately, the timing is perfect for you to kick this habit to the curb, and that's exactly what you'll do. You're smart and you know what hurts and what helps, and on this day, you make life less complicated for yourself. Nicely done!

2. Libra

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Sometimes, it really is all about trying. That's right, Libra. As simple as it sounds, putting in the effort to set things right is often the easiest way to get your life back on track.

When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury on Friday, you're first in line for an upgrade to your health and well-being. It's not that you're in desperate need of the help. But you certainly welcome it. To be honest, you've started to grow weary of anything less than perfect health.

Luckily, this transit shows up in your life as a force for positivity and healing. Sounds good to you! Take advantage of this energy and make life less complicated for yourself. An opportunity like this doesn't come around every day.

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3. Pisces

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Something has been on your mind for a while now, Pisces, and it's health-related and quite personal. You don't like when other people stick their noses in your business, and yet, they can't quite stay out of it. That isn't always helpful, but right now, it actually is.

When the Moon trines Mercury on Friday, you take in some of their advice and actually look at what they are suggesting. The kicker here is that there's gold in what they're saying. It's worth considering. Hmm.

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What happens next is a big surprise to you, but it's a welcome one nonetheless. This transit helps you find a way back to healing and to self-respect. This is how you make your life less complicated: You respect your health and your body. Who knew it was that simple?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.