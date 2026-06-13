Life Gets Great For 4 Zodiac Signs After The New Moon On June 14, 2026

After the Gemini New Moon on June 14, life is changing in a great way for four zodiac signs. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, this powerful lunation is introducing new karma that allows us to level up our lives.

These changes won't happen overnight, but good things are coming to these astrological signs over the next few years. This is our chance to manifest the life of our dreams, with the universe on our side.

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1. Gemini

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This powerful New Moon is personal for you, Gemini. It's in your sign, and brings up themes of identity and partnerships. This specifically has to do with your career and the people you work with. A collaboration is forming that will bring good fortune your way.

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The New Moon is not the only transit affecting you right now. "At the time of this New Moon, Venus, the planet of partnerships, is opposing Pluto retrograde," Hathor explained. This is a transformative alignment that brings someone from the past back into your life.

This person wants a second chance to work with you, so expect everything to get renegotiated with this lunation. While things may not have gone smoothly the first time around, everything is different now. You have a chance to reinvent this partnership in a way that actually works for both of you.

2. Sagittarius

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If you've been thinking about a past love, they may just reenter your life with this powerful New Moon. "Sagittarius, your ex could literally come back for a second shot," Hathor said. "There's no doubt about that."

This time, though, you're having the conversations you avoided before. You both must express your feelings and have the difficult discussions if you want to make the most of this second chance. "This could just be the thing that gets you both on the same page," the astrologer added.

Communication is vital to a healthy relationship, but it was likely lacking the first time you got together. Now, you have the opportunity to rewrite your story and deepen your connection.

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3. Pisces

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Your life is changing, Pisces, and it all starts at home. Someone from the past unexpectedly shows up, and you are completely caught off guard. You really didn't expect to see this person again anytime soon. Yet, their presence is bringing huge changes to your life.

"[There are] massive changes in your location," Hathor said. "There are massive changes in your home and your home dynamic." This New Moon brings new beginnings, and you may be relocating or moving in with your partner.

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What arrives during this lunation is unanticipated and may even bring a bit of chaos. However, if you're able to weather the storm, expect to have a glow up like never before. Your home life is evolving, and all for the better.

4. Virgo

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This New Moon could not have come at a better time, Virgo. You are about to experience a major life upgrade. "This is your rebrand era," Hathor said. New beginnings are unfolding during this moon that will change your life for the better.

What happens now is just a preview of what will occur until 2033. Expect a major transformation. In fact, your life will look entirely different after this period. Don't worry, though. It may be a little intimidating, but this is a good thing.

That being said, before things improve, you experience a power struggle with someone in your life, perhaps a partner or employer. While this will likely be uncomfortable, it ultimitely sets you free. You either get on the same page, or you decide to do your own thing. Either way, success is a sure thing.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.