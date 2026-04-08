Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After April 9, 2026

After April 9, 2026, hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Chiron is direct in Aries, getting right to the heart of the matter and helping us end our own hardships.

While there are certain things we cannot control, we can control our perception of the difficult things in our lives. There comes a point on Thursday when these astrological signs realize enough is officially enough. While we can't force things to heal, we certainly can try to change our own attitude.

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That's what Thursday is all about. We're choosing to believe in something greater than what we're used to. Astrology shows us that the universe helps those who help themselves, and today we rise above.

1. Gemini

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On April 9, you realize that you can't take it anymore. The hard times have become too much, and now, you're ready to do something about it. The difficulties in your life are overwhelming, and yet, there's always been that out. There has always been a way to end them, even though you chose to stay.

But on Thursday, you decide to take that way out and rid yourself of these hardships once and for all. It isn't easy, and it takes a lot of brain power to get yourself out of a mindset, but you do, Gemini. You realize that this is your life, and it belongs to no one else. It's time to live your life to the fullest, happy and free of hardships.

2. Libra

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Chiron direct is putting you in a position of power, Libra. That means that on April 9, an opportunity to create massive change in your life appears. However, it's not just there to make an appearance. It's there to inspire you to move and gain momentum.

This is your chance to get yourself out of that dark place. You know now that you're the only one who can do such a thing for yourself. This is the day you free yourself from the hardships you've been experiencing for far too long. You simply cannot take another minute of feeling down and depressed. It's time to rise up, and the universe has your back.

3. Capricorn

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There's one thing you won't allow to happen to you in this life, and that's to find yourself in a mental space where you no longer find yourself worthy. None of that! You know your worth, and no one can take that away from you. You have the gift of survival instinct, Capricorn. While everyone has it to a degree, on Thursday, yours signals you into action and pushes you to make a decision that gets you out of the dark and into the light.

You've seen what happens when your confidence gets shaky and you don't like it. You know that you deserve better than to constantly deal with hardships. That's why you remove yourself from the negativity at this time.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.