4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Thursday, April 9

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 9, 2026. Mars leaves Pisces and enters Aries today, bringing a fresh start.

Mars has been in Pisces for several weeks, and now that it enters Aries, a fire sign where it feels at home and functions as it is supposed to. Thursday is filled with motivated and driven energy. Impulsivity feels powerful and strong, yet also intentional. There's swift action and quick thinking. Competitive edge is admired, and arrogance is seen as confidence.

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What was defined as over-the-top in water is now just fine in fire. It's time to start fresh now, and these astrological signs are doing just that.

1. Aries

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When Mars enters your zodiac sign, it helps you attract abundance and luck in your personal life in the form of self-respect. On April 9, you start to see things for what they are, and that empowers you to make significant decisions that you otherwise would not. You realize that you have to start putting yourself first and that may mean hurting other people's feelings.

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You come to terms with the fact that people's expectations don't have to be the measuring stick for how you live your life. You set boundaries and see the safety of their presence as a form of created luck. You gain time and love, and it makes you feel rich.

2. Scorpio

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You're attracting better health and well-being in your life, and it leads you down a path that's lucky and fortunate. On April 9, you feel motivated and driven to do something you've not done in a while, and that's to take better care of yourself. You often say you will, but one thing happens and the next thing you know, time is not on your side.

Today, you decide to flip the switch and prioritize your personal needs and wants, which aren't selfish. You make time for a morning walk even if it's around your living room. You do a little journaling at the end of the day, despite only having the energy to write a few lines. Thursday becomes an important day for change, and you're determined to make it last.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, when it comes to drawing more of what you desire into your life, you feel good about certain changes taking place on April 9. Mars in Aries means you are ready to shift gears and focus on material gains. Mars works nicely for you when it's in your second house of material possessions. You see what you want to earn through hard work and effort.

You are determined to focus, and since this is Aries season, you feel that you can. You make what you have work for you. Mars in Aries brings you a sense of lucky optimism, leaving you hopeful. It's through the lens of potentiality that you invest time in relationships and all sorts of activities that lead to wealth.

4. Virgo

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On April 9, the movement of Mars out of Pisces and into Aries means you go one level deeper into your relationship. You are at this beautiful place in time where it's easier to invest your time and energy in another person. Though you're helping them grow as a person, encouraging another person isn't just about them. It widens your circle of friends because their improvement benefits others. Paying it forward is similar to an investment in yourself.

Virgo, you know that trust builds something that is rare and lasting. You decide to extend faith in another person as a signal of your loyalty now and in the future. You show them who you see that they can be. You donate your vision of hope and do all you can to be supportive and helpful. Your dedication to a partnership feels like a special cause that soon becomes an investment in yourself.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.