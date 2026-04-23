3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On April 24, 2026

Three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness starting on April 24, 2026, when Venus enters Gemini and creates a positive vibe.

Friday feels so lighthearted and joyful. While in Gemini, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, has us feeling as if a true weight has been lifted off our shoulders. This lightness is tangible, and we really like where this is headed. We're entering a season of happiness, and it couldn't come at a better time.

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We're also quite sure that this kind of positive thinking leads to even more positivity. Before we know it, we're going to be spending a lot of time simply feeling good about life and the daily grind.

1. Gemini

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Venus, the planet of love and relationships, is now in your zodiac sign, Gemini. This means that so much of what brings you joy during this season has to do with new love and the flirtation you're in the middle of trying to understand. A new person! Now, this is exciting, and frankly, a little overdue

This new love interest is really nice, and being around them makes you feel incredibly joyful. They are kind and interested, and this brings out the best in you. You just can't help but feel happy when you are in their presence.

You feel like you are a fun and funny person when you are around them. We all know that once the laughs start, everything in life feels a little better. It's amazing what a little humor can do.

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2. Libra

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Venus in Gemini positively influences your love life, whether you thought you needed help with it or not. This energy has a way of bringing levity to a situation, which is something you could use romantically.

Friday brings the kind of humor that's been missing from your life, and wow, is it appreciated. Not only that, but it's also healing. It sounds cliché, but perhaps laughter really is the best medicine.

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In terms of love and romance, it certainly does the trick. Venus is the planet of love, and when in this air sign, it acts as a healing agent. This, in turn, brings you and your person together on a new and much happier level. What more could you ask for?

3. Leo

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When Venus enters Gemini on April 24, you feel exceptionally capable of communicating in patient and relaxed ways. That's not always your style, Leo, but with this transit in the sky, you feel at ease.

There's just something about Friday that has you feeling joyful. What's more is that you're quite good at sharing the feeling. You want others to experience this happiness alongside you, as this only brings you more joy.

One thing leads to another, and when you're happy, others are too. This joyful feeling is not fleeting, either, since Venus is here until mid-May. You're able to make the most of a good mood. In fact, you can make it into a lifestyle.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.