5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes When Venus Retrograde Ends On Saturday

Yay! Venus retrograde ends on November 14, 2026, bringing some really great horoscopes to a few astrological signs. Venus stations direct at 22 degrees Libra, so all the good things a person could ever want or need are finally available again.

Relationships that felt lopsided return to a sense of harmony. Expenses that felt ridiculously hard to keep up with now become manageable. These signs can breathe much easier knowing life is finally going to return to normal.

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1. Gemini

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Romantic life finally feels like it's getting back on the right track this Saturday. During Venus retrograde, it kind of felt as though things weren't the way they should be with your partner. You noticed when they felt unhappy, and it affected your own sense of well-being.

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However, on November 14, Venus is direct in Libra, bringing a much-needed change. Your partner seems to be more comfortable in their skin. Spending time together feels less complicated. You start to see encouraging signs that things will be OK.

2. Virgo

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An important financial conversation is finally possible on Saturday. There are some things that you have been wanting to have, but they felt a bit out of reach. You definitely did not want to make a bad decision when it came to your expenses, so you held off during Venus retrograde.

On November 14, you finally decide that a purchase is worth the money. You may not necessarily go with the first option you initially intended to take. Instead, you find a better-priced item. A payment arrangement seems to work out much easier. Today, you make the decisions that are best for you (and your wallet).

3. Sagittarius

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Friendship means a lot to you, but you don't like it when you feel like someone is pressuring you to be someone you are not. On Saturday, a friend who you truly care about finally seems to accept you for who you are. Even though there are some changes in how you can spend time together, everything seems to reconnect much more easily.

On November 14, you don't put limitations on a relationship just because someone else didn't act the way you thought they should. You realize that sometimes, relationships go through their challenges, but if you hang in there, you discover whether or not your partnership can stand the test of time. Lucky for you, Sagittarius, it seems as though you have a good one.

4. Pisces

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Some things get too expensive, and it's difficult for you to cover everything by yourself. On Saturday, somebody offers to help you cover an expense that definitely wasn't planned for. A part of you wanted to do this all on your own, but it would've taken you much more time, and perhaps a lot more stress.

A friend or family member with resources to share decides to offer their assistance. Knowing that you have someone in your corner really helps to relieve some of the stress. It still can be hard to accept help on November 14, but when you do, you feel a sense of relief.

5. Libra

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Venus helps you remember the things that you planned to do for yourself before the month is over. You have been thinking quite a bit about your life during the retrograde. When Venus stations direct in your sign on November 14, you decide to be considerate towards yourself.

This Saturday, you're less concerned about how long a situation may take to improve. You are fully committed to the process. You're not worried about how much something will cost right now. You're investing in yourself, and you want to enjoy the moment.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.