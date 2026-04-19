5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Monday, April 20

Five zodiac signs are having great horoscopes on April 20, 2026 because as Sun enters Taurus while the Moon is in Gemini. Uranus is also at a critical degree, bringing awareness to how good life is.

Taurus season will last for 30 days, highlighting comfort, food, money matters, and pleasure. These same areas have been the most unstable for the last seven years, but those hardships are coming to an end. This Taurus energy brings emotional security and you won't feel the need to rush into anything. The slower you do things you need to do, the better!

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The Moon in Gemini on Monday prepares us emotionally for the things to come. It's almost as if the universe wants to foreshadow an upcoming event: Uranus entering Gemini. Since this highly unpredictable planet has been in Taurus for the last seven years, it has fostered the opposite of what Taurus represents.

April 20 gives you a six-day lead on the upcoming transition from Uranus in Taurus to Gemini. Despite the changes you've gone through since 2018, life is about to go from good to great for these astrological signs because the Uranus in Taurus story ends in their favor.

1. Aries

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Good news, Aries. Pay special attention to what's happening in your life during your Monday horoscope because something disruptive reveals an opportunity you didn't recognize before. Starting on April 20, this new solar season marks a 30-day window when you can slowly bring a new financial era to life.

If you're tempted to doubt the security of these options because Uranus is making waves until it enters Gemini on April 26, don't let the disruptor discourage you. Instead, trust your inner voice. With the Moon in Gemini, get to writing in a journal. Include your thoughts and feelings about each idea. You want to take this starting point seriously.

2. Leo

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Leo, if you've been feeling uncertain about your job, the Sun entering Taurus on Monday helps you to catch a glimpse of how your social status will transform in the near future. The Sun is a symbol of vitality and ego, and while it's in the earthy energy of Taurus over the next 30 days, digging your heels into work leads you to a bright future.

The Moon in your social sector shows you which relationships to nurture, and where your best partnerships can be formed. Expect some resistance from your ego about the type of image you want the world to see. If you're used to being slightly flashy or prefer change, you'll discover today that it won't work in the long term.

3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, your great horoscope today highlights your relationship sector, and Uranus reminds you of where things feel unsteady. It's been hard to maintain stability in your partnerships since 2018, but on April 20, a positive sign shows you how things can change since Taurus Sun energy highlights the brighter side of your relationships.

The Gemini Moon prompts the right kind of curiosity about intimacy that brings you closer. What makes Monday so great for you is that your need for deep connection gets realized through meaningful conversations. You discover what your relationship's strengths and weaknesses are, but instead of feeling like these are threats, you notice their advantages for the future.

4. Taurus

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On April 20, the Sun enters your zodiac sign, marking a new era of life that is full of vitality and strength. Uranus has been in your sign for seven years, and it's disrupted many areas of your day-to-day life. Yet, with the Moon in Gemini on Monday, you see how you can capitalize on the lessons you've learned.

You're able to settle in with new determination once Uranus enters Gemini. This is a season of amazing emotional growth, which is great for you. You feel at ease with what's happening now and clearly plan ahead for your future, personally and professionally. A great horoscope today indeed!

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5. Aquarius

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What makes your April 20 horoscope great for you, Aquarius, is that Uranus is your ruling planet, and as it prepares to leave your home and family sector, you see how to rebuild and make things strong again during Taurus Sun.

Starting on Monday, the Moon helps you to be thankful and happy. You feel more optimistic. There's some unsteadiness still because you're starting a new season of life while simultaneously ending another one. Yet, curiosity opens your mind to the possibilities. Good stuff!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.