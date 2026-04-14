Good Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs After April 15, 2026

After April 15, 2026, good things fall into place for three zodiac signs. Little by little, we're starting to advance toward something greater.

No matter what our goals are, we get the feeling that during the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, we can make it there in one piece. For three zodiac signs, this day is about hanging in there and trusting that everything is going to work out. The Pisces energy that accompanies us is here for a good reason.

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Our progress may be slow, but it is continuous and determined. This is when we get to see that all of what we've been through had a purpose. Our struggles and hard work were not meaningless. What we're experiencing now is worthwhile.

1. Taurus

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There's something you've wanted to get over for a while now, Taurus. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, you finally get over that hump. A fear that stood in your way no longer exists, and this allows you to move forward.

During this soft, kind Pisces transit, you're able to see how balance plays a part in your transition from fear to acceptance. Say, for instance, you feared flying. During this lunar transit, your love of travel outweighs your fear.

So, progress is made, and it's the kind that continues to teach you new lessons about yourself. Pay attention to all that's around you, and grow from your experience. Trust that everything is falling into place exactly as it should.

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2. Libra

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On this day, you want to do something that, in the past, you didn't even dare try to accomplish. Now, during the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, whatever held you back no longer feels relevant.

It's time, Libra. During this lunar transit, it's time to break through the shell that kept you in place, knowing that freedom lies on the other side. You can't wait to experience this.

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On Wednesday, you're finally able to shake off the last of the stronghold that held you back. You get a taste of what it's like to be totally free, and it feels amazing. You're not giving up this freedom any time soon.

3. Aquarius

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You are the first to admit that, yes, you can get caught up in something to the point where you make very little progress. You don't always feel brave enough to move forward, yet all of that changes during this Pisces transit.

This day and the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces inspire you to move on with your life. They also offer you a doorway to get to that other place that you've only ever dreamed of. Everything is falling into place, so don't be afraid to walk through that door.

Finally, the lines between fantasy and reality are no longer blurred. You can now make that final leap into the reality you actually want to experience. This is your big chance, Aquarius, and you mean to take advantage of it. You've got this!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.