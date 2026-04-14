5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 15

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on April 15, 2026, when the Moon and Mercury enter Aries, prompting intense emotions.

When you have the Sun, Moon, Saturn, Neptune, Chiron, and Mercury in Aries, you feel like anything can happen in all the right ways. You are ready to wipe the slate clean. The idea of having a fresh start in life is exciting to imagine.

These astrological signs don't mind being at square one on Wednesday, even if it means you don't know what the future holds. Instead, all you see is potential. You aren't worried about being unable to handle what will come next in your life. When people say, life is good, today is a good example of what they mean.

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1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, when the Moon and Mercury are in Aries, you see changes take place in your home and family. Often, you try to take the lead, but it can feel like others resist your advice. But when you voice an opinion on April 15, you are heard. Thanks to Saturn being in Aries, there's weight to what you decide to do.

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Saturn removes barriers, so old habits or topics of conversation that lead to arguments become less likely. Chiron helps you see where you can heal and what to do to make a resolution possible. Overall, Wednesday's looking very good for you. In fact, it's downright excellent.

2. Aquarius

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You're ruled by Saturn, and even though Mercury doesn't help or hurt your sign, you feel its entry into Aries on April 15. You're ready to work out some communication issues. The Moon is your planetary ruler's enemy, so now is the time to sort tensions out.

You are ready to end nonsensical discussions that don't help you get where you want to be in your life. Aquarius, you know how to let go of what you don't need, and Mercury urges you to work quickly. You do that without feeling a need to control the outcome. You end the day on a high note, and it feels good.

3. Virgo

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Virgo, you're ruled by Mercury. When it's in Aries with the Moon, it brings new life to your inheritance and shared resource sector. On April 15, your desire to make changes in your life is on the horizon. You feel optimistic about the future, and you're unafraid to see what it holds.

You're a troubleshooter, and you like this about yourself. Mercury helps to reveal secrets that have been hidden from the light. You enjoy knowing what you're dealing with. Wednesday becomes a special day for you because you get things in order and avoid problems before they start.

4. Libra

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When Mercury and the Moon enter your sector of relationships, it helps you to get what you want from someone you love. On April 15, you want to be with a person you can talk to. You want long, meaningful conversations that are mentally and emotionally stimulating. You want to enjoy your time with a friend without fear of being judged.

Mercury in Aries encourages quick chit-chats and lively interaction with others. You aren't afraid to share what's on your mind. Things just flow without any pressure to have answers or to reach any particular end. It's a beautiful day to be human with another human, and you feel good when the day is over because of it.

5. Cancer

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You have a good horoscope on April 15 because you see an exciting development take place in your career. On Wednesday, Mercury and the Moon help you to feel your emotions. You get to the heart of what it is you want. You're not afraid to speak up for yourself, even if you feel slightly afraid to do so. You're ready to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Cancer, you don't have anything to fear about the future, but not moving forward fast enough to get there. Today, the Moon encourages you to nurture things in your work that you want to be known for. Mercury helps you to strategize an action plan that feels good to you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.