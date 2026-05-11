3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On May 12, 2026

Starting on May 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a more fortunate era. Lilith direct brings a raw, powerful energy into our lives, making us feel a little more daring.

We may not be fearless, but we definitely have more nerve than usual. We're entering this period because we refuse to back down. In other words, we have the strength to speak up and set the course for success.

These astrological signs are able to spot what is positive and helpful on Tuesday and become part of it. Yet, we can't put this off. It's now or never. If we trust in that idea, we may just end up feeling extremely fortunate.

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1. Leo

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We all tend to forget how awesome we really are from time to time. Even though you're a Leo and known for this kind of self-confidence, this day shows you that you forgot how special you are. Well, it's time for a cosmic reminder.

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On Tuesday, Lilith's energy has you feeling confident and perhaps even a little bit bold. You aren't about to offend anyone, but you're not sitting this one out, either. In fact, you are ready to take center stage.

You are showing up for your good fortune because, in truth, you believe you deserve it. It's time to live your life according to your own terms. As soon as you decide to do this, abundance starts rolling in.

2. Taurus

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You've set your life up so that when days like this one happen, you're ready to make the best of them, Taurus. So, during Lilith direct, your attitude is spot on. You're keeping it positive and joyful.

Your era of good fortune begins now because you are not going to allow yourself to miss it. And you certainly could miss out if you're not aware of what's going on. Thankfully, you are paying attention and ready to act.

So, on Tuesday, you wise up and put yourself in the right place at the right time so that the fortune aims right at you. You've got the nerve and the right attitude, and in your mind, there is no way you're missing out.

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3. Scorpio

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You have the power of transformation on your side during this Lilith transit. You're definitely not going to let this opportunity pass you by. You've been needing a change, and this is your moment.

You know what you want. You also know that, in this case, you're going to have to stand up and make it known to all that you intend to walk away with everything you need. There is just no other option.

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You are turning the tide on Tuesday. In other words, whatever was holding you back no longer exists. You have a positive mindset now, and that makes all the difference. This is when you break down the barrier between you and amazing good fortune. It's yours, Scorpio! Enjoy it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.