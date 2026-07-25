2 Zodiac Signs Start Feeling More Like Themselves Than They Have In Years On Sunday, July 26

On July 26, 2026, two zodiac signs start feeling more like themselves than they have in years. The Lunar Nodes are finally changing signs, and for this, we are so grateful.

According to an astrologer named Joshua Pingley, these astrological signs have been through "a series of trials and tribulations that pushed them outside of their comfort zones and destabilized their foundations."

This was a challenging period, but finally it is coming to an end. We are heading down an entirely new life path, and yet it is bringing us back to our true selves.

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1. Virgo

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Since January 2025, the South Node has been moving through your sign, which, according to Pingley, has felt like "mental and psychological warfare."

For the last 18 months, it has felt as though everything you've done or said was wrong. You've learned some difficult lessons, but they are serving you well as the South Node moves into Leo on July 26. It will remain in this fire sign until March 2028, which is good news for you.

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During this last chapter, you learned to adopt a more easy-going mindset. You are not the most flexible sign by nature, Virgo, and yet this transit forced you to embrace the mentality that "it is what it is."

That may not be your first instinct, but it is working to your advantage. Finally, you are living in the present, and this has you feeling much more like yourself.

"It'll now be a lot easier for you to live in the moment and take things as they come," the astrologer explained. "You effectively just learned that you don't need control of every single situation because if it's meant for you, it will find you, and you don't need to force it."

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2. Pisces

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Finally, you are getting some relief, Pisces. Since January 2025, the North Node has been moving through your sign, putting a lot of pressure on you.

It has felt as though the weight of the world was on your shoulders, and you needed to figure everything out. You've been so stressed that it's been difficult even to function. Because of this, you forgot who you are.

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Even worse, Saturn was giving you some serious trouble until earlier this year. The planet of structure and discipline was in your sign from March 2023 until February 2026. During this time, it really felt as though you were thrown to the wolves. Anything that could go wrong did, and yet you persevered. It wasn't easy, and many people would have given up, but that was never even an option you considered.

Now, as the North Node moves into Aquarius on July 26, you finally feel more like yourself than you have in a very long time. Give yourself a pat on the back and take a moment to recognize your strength. "Congratulations," Pingley said. "You did it! You survived, and right over the horizon, you finally begin to thrive. Welcome back!"

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.