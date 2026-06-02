3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On June 3

Starting on June 3, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing true hope they haven't felt in a while. Thanks to the Capricorn Moon, we feel good about what's to come.

June really has a hold on us, and it's not letting go until we really and truly accept that life is good. In fact, it has a very good chance of getting even better. For these astrological signs, it's all about flipping a mental switch inside that finally just lets us breathe. We can't keep up this negative attitude, so it's time to let the good times commence!

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On Wednesday, with the Moon in your sign, you feel as if your sense of purpose is renewed. There are times when you feel redundant, as if what you do has no real meaning. Fortunately, this is not one of those days, Capricorn.

Advertisement

You are valuable in ways you might never even realize. On this day, your Moon helps open your eyes to the fact that you are important. You are worthy, and this realization has you feeling so very hopeful.

All it takes is believing in yourself to open the floodgates to hope and promise. You finally feel as if you can believe once again, and that all is not lost. Now, the future looks bright!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On this day, during the Capricorn Moon, you see that the past is officially behind you. While that may sound obvious, you've been attached to something from the past for far too long, be it an idea or even a person. Whatever it is, starting on Wednesday, you are no longer tied to it.

Now, you're entering a new era of hope and happiness, and it really feels quite pure. You tend to question anything that appears so pristine, but on this day, you're going with it. This hope is the real deal, Virgo, and you know it.

So, you're ready to move forward and leave the old dregs behind. You feel youthful and energized, no matter your age. Hope leads the way, and you're following with a smile on your face.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

During the Capricorn Moon on Wednesday, you finally notice just how strong you really are. Your resilience has gotten you through the hard times and into this stage of your life. This realization brings you so much hope and happiness. You're proud of yourself during this day, as you should be.

It's as if every single thing you've ever done has been for a reason. Though it wasn't always easy, it all led you to this very day, Pisces. Now, you're feeling happy and hopeful. For once, you have no complaints.

Advertisement

Your positive attitude is the key here. It's what allows your hopeful feelings to morph into a reality that is just as promising as your happiest dream. You are manifesting all good things now. Carry on!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.