5 Zodiac Signs Have Excellent Horoscopes On April 6, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having excellent horoscopes on April 6, 2026. The Sun breaks free from Chiron on Monday while both are in the sign of Aries.

The Sun illuminates the pain that Chiron tends to point toward, and it hurts when you recognize what the source of anxiety is. Yet, when the Sun breaks its connection from Chiron, it feels like there's hope. You gain a sense of healing that only comes after a dark night of the soul. Today, you find a place in the world that doesn't completely make up for the past, but it allows you to see it for what it is.

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On Monday, these astrological signs are courageous and strong. You know that you're in a better place because you can help others. You're thankful that it's you who is there with the tools to make life easier. Your advice is valuable. You're a guide of sorts, and it brings purpose to the senseless pain you once experienced.

1. Aries

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On Monday, April 6, you get a glimpse of a healed version of you. You have matured and grown into a person you like. You're stronger and more capable. You have a depth of understanding that's rare. Deep down, the Sun's break from Chiron in your sign helps you see that people can change. Pain does have an endpoint.

While you may not fully forget, it's an excellent day because you don't have to dwell on where you don't want to be anymore. You're mentally strong, a warrior in your own right, and your strength makes you feel excellent.

2. Taurus

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The past is behind you, Taurus, and the best part is no one is hanging it over your head anymore. It's one thing to know that you've messed up. It's another for people who were there to bring it up every chance they can get. You get a break from the reminders on April 6.

The silence is a welcome reprieve and an excellent break from the day. You don't wish to go back there, and you're learning to forgive yourself. You'll keep learning whatever lessons the past teaches on your own. But for now, it's a great feeling to be released from the chains and to feel like you're finally free.

3. Leo

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Travel is on the radar, Leo, and you're ready to go somewhere far, far away. A few times, you've let a moment pass you by. If you've not taken advantage of your PTO or vacations with family in the past, you want the future to be different.

You can't change yesterday, but you can plan tomorrow. For you, that means scheduling a visit with friends out of town. Too much time has passed, and you're done saying you'll do it eventually. You work on the person you know you can be. Time waits for no one, and you're not going to delay your life anymore.

4. Virgo

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Your career is undergoing an overhaul, Virgo, and you're ready to see what comes next in your life. On April 6, you are ready to cut ties with an identity that no longer works for you. What you didn't realize was how much hurt that decision would bring to your heart. You lamented the time you lost.

You grieved over the opportunities you passed. Holding on to safety came at a cost. You don't like that you did things a certain way, but there was some good, too. You focus on the future instead, and don't worry about the rest. Today is excellent for the time you still have ahead of you, and that is what you want to work on.

5. Scorpio

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You're ready to do the right thing for your body and mind, Scorpio. Aches and pains help you to see that your health is craving some attention. Rather than wait or pretend that you'll do it tomorrow, you decide that April 6 is the day to start.

You begin with tiny steps, whether that's a walk or maybe a stretch. You swap out food groups and replace things with healthier choices. At first, you miss your old habits and almost backslide into them. Instead, you push yourself to see the big picture. You choose to do what's right for tomorrow and do what you have to do today.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.