Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 21, 2026

On April 21, 2026, deep love is arriving for three lucky zodiac signs. Lilith, a celestial body known to influence our shadow side, is direct right now. This has us coming into full view when it comes to romance and attraction.

In other words, if we have a crush on someone at this time, it's leading to something real. These astrological signs are right in the heart of a romantic whirlwind on Tuesday. While it might feel new and exciting, it's also deep and brings us into a place of warmth and happiness.

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1. Libra

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The person you are romantically linked to at this time seems to be reciprocating your feelings fully. This is when the first few days of attraction start to turn into something promising and exciting. You have hope that this is the person you're meant to be with.

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While the honeymoon phase is not quite over yet, you're certainly enjoying getting to know each other. There is definite potential for a deep and lasting love. This makes you happy and has you feeling as if things are really starting to work out. During Lilith direct, you have the courage to be truthful, and the rest is romantic history.

2. Scorpio

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Before you let things get too intense, you may want to check yourself to see if perhaps you're falling a little too in love with this new person in your life. There's nothing wrong with that necessarily, but it does appear that Lilith's energy works very eagerly on you, Scorpio. Just for the sake of balance, consider taking things a little slower. There's really no need to rush.

On this day, you experience a ride-or-die kind of moment. You feel so incredibly good about the person you're with that you forget yourself. That's OK, though. Just make sure to keep your sanity! A deep love is here, but you don't want to lose yourself in the relationship.

3. Pisces

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This day brings you nothing short of an emotional awakening. You can't help but feel romantic towards a certain person in your life. This is a beautiful thing, and you really are enjoying the moment.

Lilith's energy has you feeling like it's all or nothing. That means that you're willing to risk your heart on this person. Is it worth it? It might just be, Pisces.

The thing is, we can't gauge what love is worth in the beginning. If we are to experience life as a human, we might as well go for it, risk or not. On Tuesday, this is something you are ready to do. You want a deep love, and you know that you have to be vulnerable and put yourself out there to get it. Sure, it's scary, but there is no other way.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.