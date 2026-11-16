Three zodiac signs finally start seeing some career growth and financial success this Tuesday. The Scorpio Sun squares the Moon in Aquarius on November 17, which is the push they need to level up.

Even though the square aspect isn't the easiest astrological energy to deal with, it's actually very motivational for these astrology signs this week. Scorpio's intuitiveness helps them recognize a mistake before it happens and the Aquarius Moon keeps them calm enough to avoid the trap and thereby set themselves free before falling into it. This is when opportunities arise. They're about to see all the great things they can create from situations that almost went awry.

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1. Gemini

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Tuesday's astrology really shows you that if you make the wrong move, you'll be in deep trouble. That's when you snap out of it and avoid it altogether, Gemini. The Scorpio Sun in your daily habits zone puts some pressure on you to make a choice.

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That's especially ironic for you, Gemini, as making a choice can sometimes be difficult because you're so good at seeing the many possibilities. But the Aquarius Moon motivates you to try something a little differently and just go with what feels right.

On November 17, expect to find yourself in a situation that shows you that all you have to do is say yes to the right opportunity. This is an open door to a very flourishing situation.

2. Leo

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You've got yourself a very tricky transit to work with on Tuesday. It could very well be the thing that grants you one of the bigger opportunities this year, Leo. Your saving grace? Sun square Moon has you thinking before acting.

This is, right here, the day you actually feel tempted to do the wrong thing because the fixed sign energy on November 17 makes you extra stubborn. And yet, something inside you stops and pauses first.

Here's where things switch up. By trusting your gut and staying patient, you open a door in the universe that wants to send opportunity your way. This is how you access the very best.

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3. Capricorn

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For you to attract a new and promising opportunity, Capricorn, you have to actually second-guess your intuition a bit. The Aquarius Moon makes you more impulsive than usual. You're on to something good. But it's important to give yourself a gut check today to make sure it's actually the right path.

Thankfully, the Scorpio Sun gives you the wherewithal to pause and take the time to really check it all out. It's worth it. It's always worth putting in that little extra bit of effort. You know that better than anyone.

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You've seen from past endeavors that taking your time usually ends up as the right idea and on November 17, following that rule benefits you greatly. Discretion and decision-making go hand in hand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.