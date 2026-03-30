5 Zodiac Signs Have Amazing Horoscopes On March 31, 2026

Five zodiac signs are having amazing horoscopes on March 31, 2026. Venus is in Taurus for its first full day, and starts to perform its magic.

During the first few days of Venus in Taurus, it is slightly unstable. After spending a season in intense Aries, it's time to take a deep breath, releasing the tension March brought your way. You can now slow down and enjoy your life. Venus loves luxury, and today lets you close out the first quarter of the year on a high note.

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Tuesday is the start of the window before the Libra Full Moon on April 1 and 2. Take time today to imagine what you want the next 24 days to be. You're at this incredible time where releasing the past is necessary. Jot it down and think about the life of your choosing. You're ready to write a new chapter focused on the good stuff like joy, hope, love, and maybe even prosperity.

1. Taurus

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When Venus is in your sign, you learn how to love yourself fully. On March 31, Venus is still unstable, and this could come up in the form of wishy-washy boundaries. You won't fully know what you want, but you can tune in to your feelings so they guide you in the right direction. Focus on what makes you feel beautiful on the inside.

Consider how to maximize the presence of more loveliness in your life. Venus can bring you love and inner peace. When you have an opportunity to unwind and slow down, you take it, knowing that you're the one who paces your time.

2. Libra

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On March 31, Venus in Taurus is like a secret party, and you're invited. Today, you turn toward the depths of your inner life. You feed your soul and nurture your spiritual health with silence and strength. You don't have to prove yourself to anyone, nor do you try to. Instead, you look at who helps you without being prompted, and which relationships are solid.

Libra, you can tell when someone is holding back and being insincere. Instead of investing time trying to make a person like you, you focus elsewhere. Your most precious resource is your energy, and you invest it only where it yields a return.

3. Aries

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A financial window of opportunity opens for you over the next 25 days while Venus is in Taurus. From March 31 through April 24, Venus encourages you to plant seeds that help you to make money. You look at the future with hope now, and it's an amazing feeling.

You no longer worry about what tomorrow will bring. Instead, you focus on the beauty found in a journey. You take more time to think, so when you invest it, you do so wisely. You recognize the direct connection between action and result, which empowers you to work diligently.

4. Virgo

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You love it when Venus is in a fellow earth sign, and her being in Taurus encourages you to do things differently than you ordinarily would when it comes to friendships. On March 31, you make it a point to schedule lunch dates and plan meet-ups. You look at what people do to make the world a better place and invite yourself to do the same.

Today isn't about the superficial acts of goodness that people see for a moment but rarely last. Instead, you want to make changes that go skin deep and are permanent. From listening to a person's problems to asking how you can help, your mind shifts towards being a good neighbor and human whose love language is acts of service.

5. Capricorn

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Capricorn, joy is in the air, and you are a recipient. When Venus is in Taurus on March 31, even the uncertain feels energetically exciting to you. You enter an era of creativity, hope, and dreams. You are inspired by hobbies and romantic conversations that don't have to go anywhere. This is your chance to be creative, and your mind is bursting with imagination and ideas.

Their purpose is to remind you how fun being open to experience can be. You're no longer holding yourself back from laughter and just thinking that work must produce an end result. Instead, you're eager to feel your emotions and let your heart lead the way.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.