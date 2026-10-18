Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Monday, October 19

On October 19, 2026, the Sun is in the beautiful, friendly sign of Libra, and the Moon is in Aquarius. This feels like a breath of fresh air on a Monday, and an excuse to have some fun.

The best part of today's card reading is that the Ten of Swords popped out of the deck while shuffling. But it was reversed! This means that whatever has brought you down over the last few days is finally behind you. You no longer feel limited by any emotional distress. Instead, you feel healed enough to enjoy yourself when you're socializing. You're not so worried that you forget to be happy about the moment you're in now. Let's see what the cards tell us on Monday as we really dig into the day's energy.

The daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Today is the day that you choose yourself. On October 19, you have to decide whether to do what your family wants or choose what you want.

The Ten of Pentacles is a tarot card that relates to your career and your wealth. Since it's in reverse, you might be a little worried that choosing what you love won't work out for you. But sometimes fate can surprise you. An act of faith can be the starting point for the life that you truly want.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords

That's one thing to win an argument, Taurus, but it's a whole other thing to constantly bring up the fact that you did.

On October 19, you may be tempted to remind everyone that you were right. You've reached your goal, and that should be enough to satisfy you for today.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Cups

Gemini, it's OK to enjoy yourself. The Page of Cups is a tarot card that often appears when your own love cup needs filling.

Do you feel like you are giving from an empty vessel lately? Sometimes you can become so concerned about what's going on in everyone's life that you forget to enjoy yourself.

On October 19, do what you can for others as much as you are able. But, also make room for personal joy. It's much easier for you to be generous when your own love cup is filled.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Cups, reversed

You are such a good listener, Cancer. In fact, it's one of your better traits.

However, the Queen of Cups, when it is upside down, can feel like a warning. It means that you might listen until you feel a little overwhelmed. Pay attention to how you feel during difficult conversations.

It's OK to change the subject if it's a little more than you can handle. You can always go back and listen more again later.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles is a card of pure confidence. You are ready to make better decisions, Leo. You've made a few decisions in the past that left you feeling afraid.

However, you are ready to start doing things because you want to take a risk. You're no longer interested in making choices from fear.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Swords

Situations aren't always as they seem, Virgo. The Eight of Swords often comes up when your emotions are blinding you to the truth. Do you think a situation is so bad that you can't escape it?

Sometimes fear will blind you. What you need to do is focus on emotional stability. The moment you feel at peace in your heart, things start to look a lot better.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: The High Priestess

You don't always have to make a quick decision, Libra. The High Priestess encourages you to take a long, careful look at a situation. You want to let your intuitive side come through. And it's during moments when you let yourself intellectually relax that it's able to do that.

So when you have to accept an invitation or decide whether or not you want to take on a new project, you don't rush in and say yes. Instead, tell people you will get back to them once you've had a chance to think it over.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands

Not always being on the same page doesn't mean someone doesn't like you.

If there's one thing you can learn from having the Five of Wands on October 19, it's that agreeing to disagree is a surprisingly peaceful way to handle arguments.

Sometimes a little friction between two people is positive. It helps you learn new things and see things from a different perspective. But it doesn't have to become an attack on character.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit, reversed

It's been a while since you've let yourself have fun with people you haven't hung out with in a while.

On October 19, you start to feel ready to put yourself out there again. Your daily tarot card, the Hermit, is reversed, indicating that you're ready to go out and socialize much more than you have lately.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You have so much going on all at once, Capricorn. But even during those moments where it feels like there is just not enough time in a day, you have to remember that self-care is important.

Even the smallest thing that you could do to give yourself a little extra can go a long way. A five-minute nap can help you to feel mentally reset.

A little walk around the neighborhood can clear your mind. Don't forget to love on yourself on October 19. It can go a long way.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups, reversed

You can have really strong feelings for somebody, even if they aren't exactly the right person for you. Knowing someone may not be a person you can stay with forever doesn't negate the fact that you care.

On October 19, it's important for you to be very honest with yourself about what the future could hold. As you hold on to the truth, it's easier to make hard decisions.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

Sometimes life goes in a new direction, and you have to be flexible. The Wheel of Fortune tarot card indicates that a season of life is about to change.

On October 19, something you thought you would want or need is no longer available, so you have to be resourceful. The path that opens reveals that there was actually something much better, and the other was in the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.