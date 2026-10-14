Abundance & Luck Finally Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Thursday

Four money-minded zodiac signs are gonna love the astrology on October 15, 2026. Mars trines Saturn on Thursday, which helps them attract abundance and luck.

Mars is in Leo, which brings an incredible amount of motivation. With Saturn in Aries, you're able to use the energy wisely without doing too much or too little. These astrological signs are focused on only one thing, though. They know that's how to maximize their efforts.

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, whenever Mars is in Leo, you're like, yes, this is the energy I need! You've been putting things off. (Hey, you've totally been busy.) Yet, you know that if you could just get your life together, money would follow.

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You've heard that wealth follows discipline, which this retrograde season has made more difficult than usual to have. But on October 15, you're finally able to organize a little at a time. Lo and behold, the more you get done, the more you want to do. And the universe is more than willing to reward you efforts in abundance.

2. Cancer

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Most of the time, you're not motivated by money. But when Mars is in Leo, you suddenly feel interested in doing things differently. Maybe chasing a check isn't the funnest thing to do, Cancer, but it sure feels awesome when money hits your bank account. Cha-ching!

Saturn in your career sector keeps you focused on what really deserves your time. Which is why, on October 15, you buckle down at work and give it your all. When you feel low on steam, you find something to motivate you, and that energy luckily comes back.

3. Libra

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It takes one good friend to really make you think you're not getting all that you deserve from life. On October 15, someone close to you has their wish come true, which motivates you to make yourself lucky that way, too.

With Saturn in your house of partnerships, you focus on the people in your life that show you support and don't waste your time. Hint: reaching out to that one person who has always said that if you ever needed something, to just ask is very likely to turn into an opportunity presenting itself to you.

4. Aquarius

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Saturn in Aries has really made it tough to talk about your dreams. Saturn slows things down, and you just haven't felt like opening up. On one hand, you feel frustrated, but you have learned some good things like restraint.

On October 15, you decide no more holding back. By being more open with someone who cares and wants to see you succeed, you get the gift of their support, which could even be financial. Huzzah!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.