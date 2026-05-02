4 Zodiac Signs Attract Rare Abundance & Luck On Sunday, May 3

Four zodiac signs are attracting some rare abundance and luck on May 3, 2026. The Moon leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius, stirring your desire for adventure.

Sagittarius Moons are perfect for when you want to explore the world. Since Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and good fortune, every piece of information you get today can be applied to whatever captures your interest. You pick up on what people say and learn from their suggestions, even if you choose not to act on them right now.

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You're finally ready for whatever the world has to offer, and you've been patient enough to wait when delays were happening. Sunday brings all sorts of goodness into life, especially for these astrological signs.

1. Sagittarius

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You attract abundance on May 3 through self-love and luck comes in by self-protection. On Sunday, you experience a boost of positive energy when the Moon leaves your house of hidden enemies and enters your sector of personal growth. You take what you learned over the last few days and apply those lessons to real action.

It's much easier to avoid holding on to negative emotions, Sagittarius, because you are too focused on what you can do to make your life better. You committed to making the most of the day, doing things that help you to grow. There's no time left to dwell on criticism. Only focusing on what you can control is your new mantra, and today's rare astrology improves your life in a major way.

2. Gemini

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Luck comes to you in the form of relationships, and abundance is found in healthy interaction. The Moon moves into your partnership sector on May 3. Since you did important work on self-care and self-love, you're now able to attract a partner who loves and values you for who you are. Knowing who is a good person to spend time with improves your life in ways you hadn't anticipated.

You don't waste time feeling unhappy because conversations are easy to have, and nothing feels off. Even in your current relationships, Gemini, there's a positive change in overall energy. People show you respect, and you do the same. A lightness has returned to your life, and things seem to be headed in the right direction.

3. Virgo

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Virgo, you attract luck and abundance in your family relationships, and your home life benefits as well. The Moon entering Sagittarius brings the good fortune of expansive Jupiter to your thoughts. You see things as they can be, and you start to work toward that endeavor. You can sense when someone needs encouragement.

You give it without reservation on Sunday. You find ways to improve your home space by adjusting furniture or removing clutter, which may mean donating a few used items. Life feels spacious, and your relatives are a source of comfort. May 3 flows where you feel secure and safe, and your heart grows with assurance.

4. Pisces

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On Sunday, May 3, your career and social status seem to blossom under the energy of a Sagittarius Moon. You are ready to grow into a new life chapter, but it's not always easy to level up. Someone in your life sees what you need and offers to help. You feel supported in ways you haven't in a while.

It's much easier to share your concerns, so you learn and grow. What you've felt uncertain about lately, you talk about it. Asking questions feels less threatening. Pisces, you show yourself, and everyone else, including the universe, your willingness to grow.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.