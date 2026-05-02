3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On May 3, 2026

Starting on May 3, 2026, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. While that might sound like a pipe dream, the truth is, hope never dies, even if it feels like it does.

With Mercury now out of Aries and in Taurus, we're all about feeling safe and secure. This earth sign is grounding, and that is just what we need right now. This powerful transit allows our best thinking to occur. Hope is alive and thriving, and nobody can stop us now.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You've come to see that no matter how bad it gets, you still love yourself, and that's something amazing. Not everyone is able to practice self-love when life gets tough. Yet, the minute we start to doubt ourselves or love ourselves less, is when we know there's a real problem.

Advertisement

But not for you, Leo. You're on top of it, and you mean to stay on top of it. In fact, during Mercury in Taurus on Sunday, you come to realize that you must be your own best friend. That's no problem at all!

This transit helps you rise above the odds and find hope in a world where every single day, some new depressing thing happens. Although it's a challenge, you never stop loving yourself, and this brings you great hope.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are always hopeful, Aquarius, and you never let the momentary phases of negativity get to you. That being said, you're only human, and you are not naive. You know that not everything is hope-filled. There are a lot of bad things happening in the world, but that doesn't mean you're going to submit to this kind of thinking.

For a while, Mercury was in Aries, bringing unfiltered honesty and a sense of impulsivity to your life. Now, the planet of communication is in Taurus, giving you a cosmic booster shot of positivity and self-belief. For you, that's enough to carry you through a lifetime.

You are innovative and unique, so being your authentic self is the most hopeful thing you can do. Keep it up!

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Hope shows up when you least expect it, Pisces. Just when you were starting to feel down, the universe shows you that all is well in your world. Negativity always exists, but there is no reason to focus on it.

Mercury in Taurus reminds you that you don't need to go all dark and gloomy. You owe no one your worry, pain, or even attention. You belong to yourself, and on this day, you flip it all around and choose positivity.

Advertisement

That's all it takes. You have cosmic support and a hopeful new outlook on life. Things can't possibly be as bad as they seem. Yet, even if they were, you found your escape hatch, and it's called hope. Nothing can get you down now!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.