4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Saturday, June 6

This Saturday, June 6, four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck during the Aquarius Moon. The Moon has created just enough distance from Pluto, so there's much more stability now for you to settle into.

The Moon is symbolic of your feelings, and it teaches you to open yourself up to test ideas to see what will work or what won't. To attract abundance and luck, you need to be at the same level as the things you wish to have. It takes time to change, and it's not OK to think you can't. Today is the day when you are a people magnet, so believe that your future will be different because it can.

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1. Pisces

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You wear your heart on your sleeve, and you're not ashamed to admit it. Abundance and luck come in the form of other people you've loved and broken up with. You hate the idea of losing a friend who was once a lover, but now you wonder if you can keep them in yoru life. Today, you decide that compromise and a change of perspective can help.

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Pisces, you have to make room for something new, and socially, you've been told you have to cut ties and move on. You don't like saying goodbye to anyone who has meant a lot to you. So, instead of fully letting you go, you simply create distance. You evolve, and as you adjust to new scenarios or changes in your life, you observe how space is made for you to have both.

You can keep old friendships and connections and have new ones. When you settle into this belief, something changes: you realize you are rich in experiences and people.

2. Virgo

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On June 6, you attract abundance and luck in the form of good health. When you are strong and physically capable of being a good person, you feel like a million bucks. You aren't the type of person who likes to feel weak. You enjoy taking care of your body, and being physically active means having a super sharp mind.

You use that brilliant brain of yours to think clearly and plan your next steps, Virgo. Today is the day to form a plan and work things out to enhance your future. You might do life perfectly, but you can have more positive experiences that give you deep knowledge that enriches your life.

3. Gemini

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You're eternally curious, and you are the type of person who is always looking for ways to change. Change means improvement in your book, and there's no way you'll let yourself be stuck in an intellectual rut. No way, not you!

Gemini, you love traveling the world and seeing what is out there, and so when the Moon enters your house of adventure on June 6, you grow increasingly curious. You want to learn new languages or just dabble with a few phrases that make visiting a new country easier.

Abundance for you comes in the form of getting paperwork in order or booking a trip. You screenshot a few images and pop them into your group chat for future reference. A person can dream, and you're ready to come up with big visions of grandeur for your future.

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4. Sagittarius

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Saturday, June 6, things are looking up for you, and today you have an incredible conversation that makes you think about what your life can be. It's amazing to get a pep talk from an inspirational person who helps you see the world from a new perspective. You can get into a funk from scrolling social media and feel hopeless.

But today, you are abundant in positive thinking. You feel like you can spot luck when you're on the move. Rather than sit around waiting for life to happen to you, you're the person who runs toward opportunities and makes good things come your way. Go, Sag!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.