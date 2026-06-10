4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Thursday, June 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on June 11, 2026. Today, the Moon enters Taurus, where it sweetly reminds you what it means to experience the good life.

When the Moon enters Taurus, your attention doesn't just turn toward money or the things you have. The Moon influences your mood, so you prefer enjoying life's simple pleasures. Today is perfect for old sweatpants and oversized t-shirts and feet in fuzzy socks or slippers. You'll find yourself wanting to attract the type of good fortune that is calm and stable, not just numbers in your bank account.

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The Moon reminds you that life without good vibes isn't really living well at all. What matters is being lucky because you've experienced inner peace.

1. Taurus

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You're attracting the supportive energy you want to fulfill your life purpose in ways you know you can. Taurus, every month the Moon makes a special visit to your sign where you warmly embrace the moment. On June 11, you realize all the things you need in life that make you feel at home.

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You aren't being selfish; you know self-care and self-service are important to you. When you feel good and look your best, everyone else around you gets to experience your supportive energy. Today's perfect for journaling and self-discovery work. If you want to be alone to think or relax in the comfort of your own company or someone special, tonight and tomorrow are the time to do it.

2. Scorpio

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Romance and love are truly among the many ways you define abundance and luck. On June 11, the door to special moments with someone you care about gently opens. You want each memory to be embedded so deeply in your soul that you never forget any of it. Today can be a date night at home or out on the town. It's the perfect time to create a song list to listen to and chill without any distractions.

Today can be spent with your partner or a beloved pet, and you like the idea of feeling part of something sacred. There's really nothing finer for you, Scorpio, when the Moon is in Taurus other than to experience a deep sense of love.

3. Leo

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Leo, the Moon entering Taurus on June 11 reminds you that career really does matter even when you're unsure why work has to be so hard. You believe strongly in the word integrity, and when it comes to excellence, you don't ever want to fall short. You walk with purpose, and you hold your head high.

You wear your reputation as if it were a designer brand, and for that reason, you want to truly reflect what this day means to you. No matter what happens throughout the day, you want to send a signal of wealth to the world by what you say and how you make others feel. If you are what you attract, you'll get back a significant amount of good energy.

4. Aquarius

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The Moon entering Taurus shows you the true meaning of family. On June 11, you take a walk down memory lane. You recall the moments when you felt alone and tired. You remember when you felt alone in the world with no one on your side, yet a relative would be there even though you don't always spend enough time together. A phone call or text after long periods of silence revealed the love was there, no matter what.

Some measure abundance and luck in the amount of money you make or a major event that happens suddenly. You realize that you can also have a little trickle-in of kind connections showing you that you're loved. There doesn't have to be anything super extraordinary, just small signs of hope in the form of a person who you know is forever a ride-or-die.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.