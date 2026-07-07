4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck During The Last Day Of Venus In Leo On July 8

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on July 8, 2026. Wednesday is the last day that Venus, the ruler of money and beauty, is in Leo.

Follow your gut instincts today. Since Leo is intentional, Venus guides you toward power. Luck can be found when you feel the energy in conversation. It's hunch-oriented. So, if you feel something is right for you, chances are, it is. Let's explore what else this means for these fortunate astrological signs.

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1. Leo

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On July 8, you attract abundance and luck in your personal life. This is a very interesting time for you, Leo, because not only is the planet of love and beauty in your sign, but it's at the final degree.

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On days like this one, it's time to fire up the incense at home and wear your favorite cologne or perfume. You're wearing red because you're confident. You put your foot down and ask for what you want. You have a fixed amount of money or an outcome that is already in your mind, but now you want to manifest it. You aren't going to back down or take no for an answer.

You won't be pushy, but you will be convincing about why you're worth the effort. You'll be dressed to the nines and your hair will be on point. You'll look so powerful and confident within yourself that you command the attention you need. Abundance and luck are going to fall into your lap!

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you are a money sign. You're also a symbol of power and strength. Venus in Leo activates your sector of work and professional status. On July 8, you're ready to climb your way to the top. You sense that you belong there, and you know that with the right combination of attitude and capability, you'll get there.

On Wednesday, Venus reminds you to enhance your reputation. You know the right people, and they adore you. You attract luck and abundance through your job or through people who talk highly about you when they are in front of decision-makers.

You drop information that's hard for others not to share. You leave a little mystery so people want to know more. You want to make people curious so that they ask you lots of questions. The right conversation will open doors and give you a competitive edge.

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3. Aquarius

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You are always looking for ways to make life better for you and your special person, Aquarius. You don't feel lucky unless the one you love is benefiting. You believe that everyone should get what they want, and when Venus is in your house of partnerships, that sense is really strong.

You attract abundance and luck through your relationship on July 8, even if it's super new. You don't mind waiting for the right time. You do realize that this is a now-or-never day, though. You want someone to see you for who you are, but also to view your community as an extension of why you deserve luck and abundance to come your way.

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4. Taurus

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You do everything for your home and family, Taurus, and when you have a chance to improve, you take it. On July 8, Venus in Leo has you wanting to share your private focus publicly. You used to keep it to yourself for protection, but that changes on Wednesday.

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You attract luck by opening up and talking about how much you care. You draw abundance into your life through heart-tugging, meaningful sentiments. You may not ask where abundance or luck will find you, but chances are, it will meet you where you are.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.