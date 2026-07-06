4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, July 7

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on July 7, 2026. On Neptune's first day of retrograde, creative energy moves inward and a new idea is born.

The type of abundance generated on Tuesday happens behind the scenes. You walk around knowing that you are about to start something special that no one else has done, but your luck comes from having the inner peace to stay silent. You're too prone to being talked out of trying what you want. Don't let anyone interfere.

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These astrological signs don't care if they're validated by anyone right now and that brings more good fortune than they can imagine.

1. Taurus

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You're so much stronger when you're your own person, Taurus. Neptune retrograde takes place in your hidden enemies sector, and this is where you learn how to act in ways that are super smart. You attract luck by moving in silence. You don't let anyone know your moves and keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself.

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Sometimes you overshare, especially when you want to signal trust in groups. Right now, you don't mind keeping others guessing because you want to see what happens next. On July 7, abundance arrives when you stand firm on your convictions. You attract only the best people in your life who admire strength when it comes to being loud.

Today is about spotting the things that could bring you harm and avoiding them. You save yourself time and grief. But, more than that, you grow so much spiritually because you learn the power of doing things on your own.

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you are attracting abundance and luck in the area of health. With Neptune retrograde in your house of details and routines, you realize that one thing you've stopped doing lately is having fun.

You're always working and worrying, but you don't laugh as you should. When you don't rest your mind, you aren't dreaming either. You decide to put a stop to the monotony on Tuesday. You find things you enjoy, and you feel incredibly fortunate that you don't have to put in a huge effort to get started.

You write or draw. You watch a movie you have at home. There are so many half-done projects you need to finish, and a few of them can be done pretty quickly. This is the door opening for self-investment, and you ease into it feeling incredibly positive.

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3. Leo

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You attract power and luck into your life through your mind. You are so ready to enjoy your life and do things that you want to do. On July 7, you'll find yourself daydreaming about the future.

Neptune retrograde opens your mind's eye, and you see yourself being a leader and taking on new roles. You play the scenarios in your mind over and over again to the point where they feel real.

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Visualization is the act of manifestation, and you see signs of it working around you. A conversation happens, or a name gets dropped for you to follow up on. You realize that you have tapped into something transcendental. You want to pursue more of the crazy imaginary world your mind has concocted and explore where it leads.

4. Aquarius

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A conversation with the universe on Tuesday is all it takes to help you attract both luck and abundance into your life. You don't have to say something to the right person. You just need to ask within your heart and fate responds. On July 7, you move mountains with your belief.

You literally see the things you once thought were impossible for you to overcome suddenly drop their hold. Today, you ask for what you want. You aren't worried about your words coming out wrong or failing to speak clearly. You stand up for yourself and figure that if luck will find you, it will do what it needs to do regardless of your imperfection.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.