4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Friday, July 31

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on July 31, 2026. Friday, the North Node in Pisces harmonizes with Chiron in Taurus.

Chiron is the Wounded Healer, and while it is in Taurus, problems you experienced related to money (likely as a child) start to manifest in different ways. You find out what you didn't know and fix your mindset for the better. These lucky astrological signs have the ability to attract whatever they need now and in the future. Yay.

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1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you attract abundance and luck in the form of healing after an important conversation with someone you love. On Friday, the North Node has you taking responsibility for a problem you might not have started but realize needs to be addressed. You want to heal the pain you and this other person have experienced recently.

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You know that the tension in the conversation would be less if you could just air out your grievances and work through it. You do that, and you feel so fortunate for the foresight you have. You feel forgiveness flow that proves you made the right choice.

2. Aries

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You attract abundance in the form of a repayment for lost money, and you find luck by looking to the past. Money problems have always been a sore spot for you, Aries. On July 31, you feel sad over all the money mistakes you've made. You look back for the purpose of finding more than closure. You want to find a way to make money from your mistakes since lessons are valuable.

You discover a few things that remain lingering, and discover a way to get some money back. You have more in your account than you started on today, and you no longer think of reviewing the past as a waste of time. It's an exercise in accountability.

3. Libra

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On Friday, you are attracting abundance through partnerships, and you find luck through the routines you keep each day that lead to success. When Chiron and the North Node speak to each other, you discover how wonderful life can be when things work out the way you plan. You learn that someone has been wanting to work more closely with you.

They have a few areas that you're stronger in and would love your input. Your hard work pays off because they offer to pay you for your services. You get to help and get compensated. That's a winning combination for you, Libra.

4. Cancer

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Abundance comes in the form of a healed friendship that needs to be repaired after a really bad rift. You had plans to do things together, and all of a sudden, your life and theirs are empty. After thinking about your part, you realize that you've not always appreciated their presence in your life. You didn't see your part in it until some time had passed.

Luck is created when you apologize on July 31; your words are sincere. They have been doing some reflecting as well. The good thing is that you work through the problems, and you feel closer than ever before. Friendships are hard to find, and harder to find one that you can talk through your problems. You have one, and it's worth gold to you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written horoscopes for the last 10 years.