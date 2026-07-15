4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, July 16

Four zodiac signs are attracting truly significant abundance and luck on July 16, 2026. The luckiest planet in astrology opposes one of the most treacherous on Thursday, helping usher in opportunities from hardships.

Jupiter is the luckiest planet of all, and now that it's in a fire sign, it's feeling kind of spicy! When it speaks directly to Pluto in Aquarius today, it challenges you to push yourself into the limelight. This is the day these astrological signs can willingly confront your worries and finally move on.

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1. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you are ruled by Jupiter, which is currently in your learning sector. Coincidentally, this is a very lucky placement for it because it is the house that you rule. So you get a double dose of luck on July 16. With Jupiter speaking to Pluto and the sign of Aquarius, the house that is healing most involves communication.

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On Thursday, a small change in how you talk to yourself makes a big difference. You invite abundance into your life by seeing challenges as a chance to learn something new. You grow so much on July 16, and it shows in what you're able to attract. You become very, very lucky, and you learn to master the pitfalls that sometimes hold you back. This means that today brings you luck now, but more than that, it enhances your future because you've changed for the better.

2. Pisces

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You're attracting abundance in the form of emotional healing and luck with renewed purpose. On Thursday, Jupiter is in Leo, bringing luck to your health. Pluto in Aquarius helps to transform the area of your life where people often hurt you and leave you feeling sad. As a sensitive zodiac sign, you carry grief in your heart for longer than people realize. You don't typically say anything because you hope for change.

However, Pluto helps you to see that sometimes the most healing thing you can do is to let others be themselves. Your purpose is to love, but not at the expense of yourself. You don't have to hang around and wait, but you can wish them well as you take care of yourself. This enlightened moment gives you incredible insight into what works best for you. You start to regain your confidence and energy. You start to feel whole again, Pisces.

3. Cancer

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With Pluto speaking directly to Jupiter on July 16, you see your friendships and your partnerships in the way that they ought to be viewed. You look at the opportunities the universe has gifted to you. Rather than shy away from them, you use them.

There are so many things that you can take advantage of to work into financial gains. People you know are all full of ideas and passions you are happy to help with and make beneficial for you both. Your abundance comes in the form of alliances rather than wondering if you ought to have boundaries up for personal protection. Thursday becomes a power day, and for that, you are incredibly fortunate.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, your love life is shining so brightly because Jupiter is in your house of partnership. Things are about to bloom for you. If you have been wanting to have children, this is the time to plan for it. If you have been hoping to expand your home by buying a house, this is the season to go house-hunting and see what may show up.

With Pluto in your sign, you're healing from fear, and that is amazingly good. You can be so afraid of failing that you hold yourself back before you've even tried. Chin up, because Thursday turns out to be a very good day for attracting things you need into your life.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.