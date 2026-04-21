4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, April 22

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 22, 2026. On Wednesday both the Pisces North and Virgo South Nodes are at the 6th degree, associated with Virgo's fix-it energy.

It's time to focus on what you need to do to get where you want to go. While we have a double dose of Virgo energy, it's time to be meticulous and hyper-diligent. Putting in the work is ideal for manifesting whatever you want to see in your life. The moment encourages you to see beyond wishful thinking and realize the power to create is in your own hands. It's time to set your goal and make it super specific. Then, thoughtfully and intentionally create a strategy that moves your vision forward.

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Being an open-minded person is essential today. This is the time for mutable astrological signs to focus on the details. You need big picture thinking. While working with Pisces and Virgo's mutable energy, you are also flexible-minded. You want to pivot when necessary. You need to see what works and test things out. Virgo is the perfectionist while Pisces is the creative. You can attract both of these beneficial energies into your life if you're ready for growth.

1. Virgo

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Virgo, you're ready to take your life up another level. On April 22, you realize that there are certain areas of life you've neglected, and they have cost you money, time, energy, and effort. You're no longer interested in losing out on opportunities, and you don't want to let a moment pass you by anymore.

Rather than wait for your personal situation to improve on its own, you are proactive on Wednesday. With the South Node in your sign, the past comes under scrutiny. You learn from your vast experiences. The North Node in Pisces helps you to see how creative energy flows to you through your relationships. You see how partnerships help you attract what you want in your life in ways you didn't see before, but now dare to dream.

2. Pisces

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The South Node in Virgo on Wednesday encourages you to see the risks you've taken in the name of love and partnership. On April 22, you realize when you've been too kind and too willing to do things you shouldn't. You aren't interested in exchange comfort for pleasure anymore, Pisces. You are ready to regroup.

The barter isn't worth your time or effort. Instead, you see being disciplined as a smarter way to go. You choose to do things for yourself first and prioritize your schedule. You don't have to compromise to get what you need from the universe. Instead, by focusing on your own life, you naturally attract blessings.

3. Gemini

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Gemini, on April 22, your zodiac sign is perfectly balanced between creative and perfectionistic energy. You know how to draw in opportunities and turn them into what you need. You aren't afraid to be different. In fact, you know that having something unique is a deal maker when trying to attract luck into your life.

You're capable of accomplishing so much on Wednesday. The one thing you need to do is maximize your opportunities and make them work. You pull in advice from friends and use their wisdom. You ground yourself in the past and tap into the strength of all you've learned. Your life feels secure, and from this standpoint, you build all that you need.

4. Sagittarius

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On April 22, the North Node in your home and family sector provides you with motivation and a reason to keep up what you're doing. You want to help the people you love, Sagittarius. You know that you can do so much more if you were given an opportunity.

You want your legacy to be about how much you cared and not simply about what you acquired in life. For you, abundance and luck are locked into helping and service. The reason you're able to attract it into your life today is that you are using it for the right reasons.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.