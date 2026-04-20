4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, April 21

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 21, 2026. The Moon enters Cancer on Tuesday while the Sun is in Taurus, fostering emotional awareness.

The Sun in Taurus brings with it self-trust, and the Moon points toward your emotions. Feelings are natural receptors to opportunity when it knocks. You feel something is off when you meet someone or a situation that's not good for you. You feel pretty amazing when a door opens, and you sense what's on the other side is fated just for you.

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You can tell when a situation brings positivity your way. You inherently know when you're in the flow. So when the Moon enters Cancer, the emotion you're looking for is relaxed and calm. It doesn't feel tense or anxious. On Tuesday, everything is falling into place for these astrological signs.

1. Cancer

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You attract abundance and luck in your social network, and you learn to trust yourself more by being around those you feel most comfortable with. When the Moon enters your sign on April 21, it provides you with a high level of mental clarity. You are ready and willing to self-improve.

This is the time of the month when focusing on yourself is possible. By tuning into your intuition, you can hear your inner voice loud and clear. You know that friendships come and go, but certain individuals, often the ones you least expect, are likely to stay by your side through thick and thin. So, finding one person whom you can depend on is incredibly fortunate. Having one great person in your life is enough to make you rich.

2. Capricorn

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The Moon entering Cancer helps you to attract abundance and luck by listening to your partner. On April 21, someone close to you has an important bit of advice to give. Initially, you may not want to listen, but if you do, you'll realize that there's a lot of wisdom in their words. Through their insight into your life, you're pointed toward your hobbies.

You feel happy about doing things you love. You are certain that the road you're taking is one that you're meant to be on. You discover an abundance of joy that you missed out on until now. Happiness is unlocked all from a single sentence, and it provides you with great energy.

3. Libra

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On April 21, the Moon activates your professional network or your sector of social status. Now is the time to evaluate what you are doing in your life. You want to see if you're projecting the identity you wish to be known for. You need to see whether your actions align with your words.

The Taurus Sun reveals some secrets about yourself you didn't know you were keeping. This disclosure awakens a desire to change, and to do so because of how it hurts you in the long term. Life starts to improve exponentially, leading to a lucky turn of events in your life.

4. Aries

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Aries, when the Moon enters your home and family sector, you see how your past has hindered a brighter future. You learn to focus on your values and what matters most in your life right now. On April 21, you decide to stop wasting time on things you can't change, which creates a subtle sense of settledness that leads to better decision-making.

It amazes you how poor decisions get made due to negative emotional energy, but that's also behind you. Now, you're headed toward a brighter future focused on building the wealth you know you should have.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.