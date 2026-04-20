Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, April 21

Hard times are coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs starting on April 21, 2026. Today is a Wood Ox Receive Day, during the month of the Rabbit and a Horse Year.

A clear signal comes into your life on Tuesday with the energy of Wood, symbolizing vitality and growth, paired with the Ox, a symbol of strength and resilience. The path out of a hard time isn't to pretend it doesn't exist. You have to work through it until it's over. Some difficulties take longer to resolve than others. You learn so much when the work is long with many turns along the path.

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If you're one of these animal signs, mark April 21 on your calendar as a Day One moment, because this journey is about to begin. Adversity has an expiration date, and the clock starts ticking now.

1. Rat

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Rat, you're known for your superior intelligence, and on April 21, your hard times start to reveal how they are no match for your incredible mind. You see why things are what they are. You understand how certain people will never change. In the past, that was a boundary crossed, but time is teaching you that you can't work with a person.

If you can't go over or around an obstacle, the only other option is to go through. The moment radical acceptance begins, your hardship ends. You are stopping warring with the wall in front of you, so pivot and take a new path.

2. Snake

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You knew that a hard time would eventually come to an end, but it's not until April 21 that you realize how much you've grown through the challenges. You're still a bit traumatized, but you've grown so much that when a problem starts, you see it a mile away.

You're a dodger now, with precise perception. Snake, your past is where it belongs, and there won't be any replays. You're way ahead of the game. Difficulty is over, and you're on the other side.

3. Rooster

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Rooster, it's incredible how the mind works, but on April 21, what used to intimidate you now appears small and frail. You surprisingly feel powerful. The vulnerability that hindered you in the past is gone. Your perspective has changed; that's all you needed to view your situation in a new light.

Nothing really has changed so dramatically that you can say a problem is totally gone. It's you who's resilient and different, and that's what makes the difference. No more hard times are in store for you because you figured out that when you're strong, everything around you is manageable.

4. Ox

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Ox, ordinarily, you fight the system and try to make it bend to your demands. Yet, on April 21, you adapt to what's happening around you. Adaptation feels like a compromise in certain situations, but this time it's actually you growing, not being held back by old ways of thinking.

You adjust how you act. You're no longer a product of circumstances or someone who has to shrink to avoid conflict. What you didn't understand in the past, you see clearly now. Knowledge is what makes all the difference.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.