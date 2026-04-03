The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, April 4 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for April 4, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. The collective tarot card is the Hermit.

Today's theme is inner guidance. The Hermit collective card invites you to turn your attention inward for self-reflection. The Aries Sun encourages action, and the Sagittarius Moon provokes curiosity. Saturday is the perfect day to explore why you do things and understand yourself better.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodaic sign on Saturday, April 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Wands

Aries, your daily tarot card for April 4 is about public recognition. You're stepping into the limelight and being seen for your contributions.

Saturday is perfect for sharing a win with someone you want to impress. A little humblebrag (without sounding overly lofty) is okay, as long as you also acknowledge others' contributions to your success. Be thankful and express it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups

The King of Cups symbolizes emotional mastery. On April 4, you feel your patience being tested in a way you prefer it not be. Yet, you stay steady and emotionally calm.

Taurus, you don't let anyone determine how you stay in control. Instead, you respond with the kind of peace and subtle power that only comes with having complete clarity.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star, reversed

On April 4, your daily tarot card is the Star. It's reversed, emphasizing a need to take care of your emotional energy. Hope can sometimes feel out of reach, but remember that it only seems gone temporarily.

Focus on the positives on Saturday and reach for what's within your power to control. Of course, this takes time, and you have to adjust your mindset. But the same is true with disappointment, Gemini. Instead, you pick the higher road.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles symbolizes abundance and all the things that come with material wealth. April 4 is a great day to set boundaries that are long overdue.

You're structuring your life in a way that makes you happy. Instead of being a victim of fate or wishing for a hero, you're stepping up to the plate and creating the world you want to live in for yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Emperor

Leo, roll up your sleeves and look in your heart. Today is for believing in yourself.

The Emperor is about power and strength, with an element of brawn. You lead by example and put together a plan that you know you'll follow. What felt like drifting and getting nowhere, you create stability and security.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Chariot, reversed

The Chariot is about holding on to what you want to achieve, even if you feel like the moment you face is harder than your ability to withstand.

On Aptil 4, things may not feel as aligned as you wished, and the challenges can leave you questioning your ability to continue. However, comfort yourself in knowing that others have achieved success, faced failure and overcome their obstacles. You can do the same with grit.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups, reversed, is about maturity that is rooted in emotional strength and mental power. On April 4, you're not going to allow anything in your life to create a sense of emotional confusion.

You don't romanticize the mixed signals others send or play in your mind scenarios that you hope a situation will evolve into. Instead, you're the first line of defense for your heart and emotional energy. You invest wisely or not at all.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Pentacles

Today, your daily tarot card represents who you want to be: adaptable. With many things coming at you at once on April 4, you adopt a flexible mindset.

The Two of Pentacles is about balance when life is busy. You know what to prioritize, Scorpio, and you let go of what refuses to be manageable to focus on productivity.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit, reversed

When reversed, the Hermit tarot card is about introversion and withdrawing from the world coming to an end.

Sagittarius, it's not like you to hold your silence. Yet after a little bit of careful thought, on April 4, you're ready to say what needs to be said. You're speaking truth with wisdom. Now is the time for others to truly listen.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Magician

Capricorn, the Magician tarot card is about talents and making the most use of your skills. You have many things to offer the world, but knowing where to start can be confusing right now.

On April 4, pick one of your best traits to refine. Do your best work and stop a life that feels less than what you desire it to be.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool, reversed

The Fool, reversed tarot card is about hesitating and stopping to see if what you're doing is the right move.

On April 4, you may delay a project or ask for space from a relationship. Rather than continuing on the wrong path, when you sense something is off, listen to your instincts and detach to think it through.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Cups

On April 4, you're in harmony with yourself once again. The Two of Cups is about peace within and with another person.

You're working with a friend or loved one who seems to get who you are and understands your needs. There's no drama or struggle on Saturday, only peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.