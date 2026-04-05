3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week, From April 6 - 12

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune all week from April 6 - 12, 2026. The energy peaks when the Moon is in Aquarius on April 11, which is a Closed Wood Rabbit Day.

Drawing what you want into your life is not about chasing this week. Instead, you have to make room for your desires. Do the work in advance and let the process happen organically. The 6th and 7th are dedicated to avoiding pitfalls, obstacles, and removing negative energy. Pay attention to what slows you down. We are still in Yang energy, which is about momentum. Then, you get rewards and successes on the 8th and 9th. You have to be assertive, so when the door opens, act quickly. You win by doing.

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Remember, you're still working with Yang's assertive energy until Saturday. Doing what you need to do can lead you to prosperity on the 10th. The energy shifts from Yang to Yin on the 11th, when you want to adopt a more receptive approach. This means accepting circumstances but watching how doing less creates more growth. Staying silent and being patient are how Yin energy expresses itself. It sounds contrary, but trust the process. Speak out for what you want, with kindness, on the 12th, especially if you're working toward something new. Now, let's explore what else is in store for these animal signs all week.

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1. Goat

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Goat, this week, you get back what you invest in others. Your emotional intelligence gives you an edge. On the 6th and 7th, you remain calm in the face of adversity, which often comes during Danger and Remove Days. Instead of feeling negative or presuming a problem is your fault, you remain calm and level-headed. You ask questions and search for ways to be useful without overstepping boundaries.

On the 8th and 9th, you take care of your emotional and physical needs. You make sure to eat and hydrate. You might even wear gold, your power color for the week. You rest when you need to. Establishing your personal boundaries and maintaining balance are key to achieving success and receiving your rewards. When it comes to overworking or burnout, you avoid it entirely. From the 10th to the 12th, you draw good things into your life by reviewing what's already in progress.

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2. Rabbit

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You find yourself eagerly accepting something new in your life this week, and it could be an invitation to a social gathering or out to meet up with a friend, like a Goat. It's best not to stay home when you get a chance to go out; socializing with others positions you for receptive activity.

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On the 8th through the 10th, you sense life going in a new direction. You are mentally preparing for a shift from Yang to Yin energy. You work well, relaxing into the flow of life. You don't rush through conversations. You really listen to what is being said and how it's being said. This week's power color for attracting what you want or need in your life is pale green or ivory. These colors emotionally refresh your spirit and give you a sense of optimism.

3. Dog

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This week, you can finish an important project or conversation, or move a relationship forward. You attract an opportunity into your life that leads you toward prosperity by finishing what you start. On the 6th and 7th, you may feel tested in your loyalty and patience; instead, pay attention to what is no longer matching with your goals and dreams.

Distancing yourself from them will make room for what you want more of in your life. On the 8th, being consistent shows you're ready for a gift from the universe; on the 9th, things start to wrap up, and you have pressure to take things off your plate, giving you some of your personal time back. Wear dark blue and spend time with a Tiger animal sign, which encourages you to hold steady and stay loyal to your dreams.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.