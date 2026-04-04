3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Prosperity All Week, From April 6 - 12

Three Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing luck and prosperity all week from April 6 - 12, 2026. Wins truly start to come through for you around April 11, but you plant the seeds of growth on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a big week for all animal signs because the energy shifts from Yang to Yin on Saturday. We are still working with the freedom-loving Horse energy Year and Month, the modality remains red, Mars-oriented, and in fire. However, luck doesn't happen through force, but by trying to remove excess. Prosperity doesn't come by entanglements or staying busy, but by waiting and being patient.

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This is the week to place what doesn't make sense on hold and to allow more information to come through. These animal signs are OK with letting things slide. Don't worry, trust and believe that things will work out as they should.

1. Horse

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You're attracting luck and prosperity through speed and strength, two things you do best. Wednesday is your luckiest day this week, but your opportunities begin to grow on April 10. This week, you want to think ergonomically. Make room by removing what's unessential for your life. On Monday and Tuesday, get rid of clutter. Declutter your personal spaces. If an object doesn't spark joy, donate it to a Tiger or put it away.

If you have seasonal items still lingering, allow your mind to reset and prepare yourself for springtime. Place greenery around the home, especially on the northwest side of each room. You're a horse sign, and this is your year! Consider putting up a horse picture on a wall to remind you that your luck is here to claim. Say yes to opportunities when they manifest.

2. Goat

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The week starts off with some overwhelm, but take a deep breath, Goat, it won't last forever. Your best day for luck is April 9, a day for receiving something of value. However, you'll still be working forward in an actionable way, possibly with a Monkey, on April 11. So take action that speaks prosperity. Don't worry, but be the first to do what needs to be done. Life can be messy, but you are equipped to handle it. Take a course if you get an offer on social or in the mail. Sign up to volunteer if you're asked to and have the time.

Remember to tap into the law of attraction by exercising the give-and-take principle, particularly on April 9. What you give to someone else returns to you in equal measure. What you want more of in your life, in love, relationships, business or otherwise, is what and who you need to be. Wear brown to help you be grounded and stable if you're hoping to attract a long-term relationship. Wear soft gold colors to draw money into your life, especially if someone needs to pay you back.

3. Monkey

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Your quick wit and ability to adapt to nearly any situation are what help you thrive all week. Wearing silver or metallic colors can remind you of how much you shine when you are strong. You are strategic, so book your appointments in advance. If you want to go out with a Rat coworker to talk about something important, like covering a shift or giving you time off from work, aim to do so after April 7.

Your success window for prosperity and luck opens from the 8th to the 10th. The 8th is a great day for receiving information and knowing what to do with it. You'll hear positive feedback from others on the 9th.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.