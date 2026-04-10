Hard Times End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 11

Hard times are coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs starting on April 11, 2026. Saturday is a Wood Rabbit Close Day, which makes endings likely.

When you experience difficulty, it can get to a point where you want to give up. Sometimes, it seems like the only way to bring an end to hards time is by throwing your hands in the air and admitting defeat or stopping caring. Surrender is at the crux of Saturday's Close Day energy, but not in a bad way.

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On April 11, these animal signs finally let something go. Perhaps you'll need to stop ignoring the problem and face it head-on. However, the writing is on the wall for whatever it is that's plagued you for too long. The expiration date has been reached, and you're ready to cross the finish line.

1. Rabbit

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The emotional stress you've experienced lately is finally coming to an end on April 11. All those nights that you stayed awake thinking about what might happen are about to be replaced with the best night's sleep you could ask for. You're seeing how holding on to fear has held you back. Now, you're ready to surrender the past and put a problem in the universe's hands.

The moment you let go, the magic starts to happen. Your anxiety lifts, and the next thing you know, you feel more carefree and lighter in your spirit. You free yourself from what stopped you from living life happily, and now it no longer holds you back. You have the emotional clarity you need thanks to the Saturday's Wood Day energy, which supports the processing of deeply problematic emotions. Because it's a Rabbit day, everything is aligned to let go for good.

2. Dog

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Whenever there is a Wood Day, a tough situation is primed to end. You didn't realize you'd committed yourself to a person or situation that hurt you more than it helped. You're done with one-sided relationships. You see how saying goodbye to them isn't about letting a person down, but saving yourself. The guilt that often accompanies ending a relationship you invested in seems minimal compared to the joy you feel.

On April 11, you only experience emotional relief when the text messages stop, and the phone calls are no more. You used to like feeling like you were saving a friend from their problems, but now their drama is no longer in your life and you have peace. You don't need to be with a person who only calls when they need help. You're open to mutual partnerships and feeling valued.

3. Ox

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You're so loyal, Ox, but on April 11, the energy of Wood Rabbit forces honesty about where you've put your trust. You often hold on to things for longer than is necessary, but on Saturday, you realize that it's good to let go at times. The Close Day energy coming into your life shows you why.

You see how you don't need to be emotionally attached to a job that doesn't take you anywhere, or to a mindset that has you playing small. The pressure to perform and try to prove yourself is no longer valid. You're ready to let go of a false sense of control and tune into your inner voice.

4. Rat

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You're a thinker, Rat, so when you have a chance to stop the inner chatter of your mind, it feels good. The hardest part of the problems that needed to go was the constant emotional processing they required. The Close Day energy on April 11 helps you clear away the noise.

You can hear the peaceful sound of your inner voice instead. You've been stuck in a vicious cycle, and now the dead weight bogging you down gets dropped. You're free, and your logical mind is what helped you outsmart a wicked problem. You put all the facts down, finding the loophole you needed. The moment you deliberately focused on solving an issue was the instant it got fixed.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.