Woman Steps In After Finding Mom & Kids Sleeping On Restroom Floor While Struggling To Get Home

For many, traveling for the holidays can be the most exciting time of the year. But for those traveling with kids whilst also facing financial instability, it can be an experience filled with stress.

However, during the giving season, nothing spreads holiday cheer quite like the kindness of strangers — as was proven in a viral Facebook post in which one good samaritan shared what she did to pay it forward.

After finding a mother sleeping at the airport with her kids, the woman stepped in.

In a post shared on the Daily Dose of Kindness Facebook page, a woman named Cyn Symoné recalled her encounter.

"I missed my first flight to LA yesterday and had to catch another. I was so upset, but now I know why!" the post reads. She explained that when she finally made it to LAX and was waiting for her bags to come through baggage claim, she overheard a woman crying in the bathroom. “I was wondering if I should say something like, 'It’s gonna be okay,' but I was nervous and she was speaking Spanish so I didn’t know if she’d even understand me,” she wrote.

At first, she decided to leave the woman alone but ended up coming back to the bathroom four times while she waited for her bags, battling with herself about whether she should speak to the woman.

"I heard her say, 'But the bus doesn’t come until tomorrow.' My heart dropped," Symoné wrote. Instantly, she wanted to help the woman and asked her if she had Zelle or CashApp so she could send her money but the woman did not.

“So I asked her if I could pay for a hotel until tomorrow and she stopped crying and opened the stall door AND I SAW THE SLEEPING KIDS,” she continued.

In her post, she includes a photo of the woman leaning over her child who is lying on a blanket that is spread out on the floor of the bathroom stall.

“I felt so happy to help her, knowing I'd just be spending my little money on bullsh-t,” Symoné added. “She rode with me to the Marriott and I got her a room," Symoné concludes the post, sharing the happy ending to the ordeal but she also adds a note explaining why she wanted to publicize her good deed, noting that she couldn't stop thinking about how many people found themselves in the same situation and ultimately left the mother and kids to fend for themselves.

"I’m glad I said something because she was super sweet and appreciative and she had babies with her," the post concludes.

Many people were in admiration of Symoné's kindness.

"God bless you for [being] a good person. Thanks for sharing. Hopefully, people will remember your story and do the right thing during encountering the type of situation," wrote one user.

"I loved this. So kind," added another, "Thanks to all the [people] out the paying it forward and blessing others. You never know what a small gesture means to someone until you make the kind gesture."

The holidays can be a challenging time of year for many.

While the holiday season is generally regarded as "the most wonderful time of the year," there are many families that find themselves in dire financial or personal situations that make the holidays tough to bear. Though the woman's missed flight was likely frustrating at first, ultimately it may have been meant to be as she was one family's saving grace.

The gesture is an inspiring example of the true meaning of the holiday season. While everyone may not come across a family in need at the airport, there are ways to support the less fortunate locally, from volunteering at shelters to handing out gifts to the homeless.

It's also a great time to remind your children that while gifts are nice, it's acts of kindness and selflessness that truly make a difference in the world.

Taylor Haynes is a writer based in Chicago. She covers entertainment, news and human interest stories at YourTango. You can find her on Instagram.