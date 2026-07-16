People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Stable Usually Have 9 Hobbies That Make Them Truly Happy

To live a happy life, you have to start with the basics, which means being emotionally and mentally healthy. Once you achieve that stability, however, you need to spark joy and appreciation through interests and hobbies.

The most mentally and emotionally stable people feel emotions intensely and go through all the same adversities as the rest of us, but they’ve figured out how to cope. They have hobbies that fill their free time and activities they prioritize, even when they’re stressed out.

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Hobbies that make mentally and emotionally stable people truly happy:

1. Making art for the sheer fun of it

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The most stable people also tend to be the most authentic, because they can truly be themselves without shame. That means leaning into mistakes as learning opportunities. It also means trying new things and embracing that you don't have to be talented at an activity to enjoy it.

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It’s not about intentionally creating a piece of art or music they believe is bad, but allowing themselves to play and have fun. They don’t have to filter their hobbies down to things that they’ve mastered, because they’re comfortable being bad at things, whether it’s in their personal lives or trying new projects at work.

2. Moving their bodies

From yoga and dance classes to long walks in nature, movement is a regular hobby that keeps even the most stable people feeling joyful. They still have tons of complex feelings and experiences, but they have habits, like moving their bodies, that help them process and release.

Without expectations or the traditional gym culture, they can move without shame or guilt. They can process pent-up stress and emotions, and just feel happiness in functional movement.

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3. Experimenting with new things

Whether it’s creative hobbies like knitting or trying new foods at restaurants they’d normally pass over, the most stable people aren’t afraid to let a little uncertainty into their lives. They’re not afraid to be in a room they’ve never been in or try a skill they have yet to learn.

It’s exactly this kind of intentional discomfort that helps mentally and emotionally healthy people continue to grow, even in adulthood, according to a study published in the Psychological Science journal. They become even more stable by letting in manageable amounts of uncertainty, compared to the average person, who perceives it as a personal attack.

4. Journaling as an outlet for their feelings

The most stable people often have better relationships because they can express their emotions. They’re self-aware by practice, but they also know how to accept and act on their thoughts and feelings, as a 2022 study found.

That’s why journaling makes them feel truly happy. They can release what might bring them down and make sense of the feelings that keep popping up in their lives, which add value to their sense of self. It’s not a chore. It’s a privilege.

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5. Enjoying theater and comedy

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Many people who spend time in the theatre, whether it’s acting on stage or watching a play, experience higher levels of emotional intelligence. They’re telling a story and building community through it, but they’re also playing with and experiencing their emotions in a new way.

With the right intention, even humor and comedy can help reduce emotional distress. They’re hobbies that make the most stable people happy, because they can overcome the fear of embarrassment and shame that keeps most people from experiencing this joy, and step into the embodied joy.

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6. Volunteering and mentoring for causes they believe in

Anyone who willingly volunteers their time is happier by nature. When we build community around helping people, there’s so much joy to soak up, whether you’re dealing with a chaotic life yourself or not.

The same is often true for mentoring. People who truly respect themselves and their wisdom offer it to others without second-guessing themselves or invalidating their own experiences. They have things to offer and share with others, and are willing to do so without combing through insecurity and personal shame.

7. Taking healthy risks with activities like rock climbing

While it might seem random, most people who spend time rock climbing are actually quite emotionally stable. Think about it: in order to scale a wall, whether you’re indoors or not, you have to have some ability to trust yourself. You also have to be willing to fall and fail. You have to be willing to learn and try, even if there’s a room of people there to watch you fall.

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Someone grappling with insecurity may avoid these situations because they perceive falls or potential failures as weakness. In reality, it’s these moments that create a sense of confidence and help us grow to a more stable place over time.

8. Taking photos as a way to slow down and observe

So many people living chaotic lives and managing emotional instability are on autopilot. It seems easier that way. They can go through their routine mindlessly, avoiding the inner turmoil, complex emotions, and struggles that someone living a stable life faces head-on. Over time, all this emotional suppression and avoidance only creates more stress.

That’s why photography brings joy to people with the emotional stability to practice it. They can slow down and appreciate the simple moments that make up everyday life, instead of trying to race through them. They’re mindful and creative, but they’re also appreciative of what they already have, instead of focusing only on what they’re missing.

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9. Traveling for new experiences

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To someone who feels mentally or emotionally weak, changing their environment and accepting uncertainty feels impossible. That’s why they prefer to stay home or in environments they know and trust.

However, the happiest, most stable people introduce change willingly. Whether it’s a weekend trip or an international vacation, they’re willing to get out of their comfort zone. They even pay to indulge in all kinds of new experiences that usually require some threshold of discomfort to appreciate.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.