People Who Still Sleep With A Fan On For Noise Usually Have 8 Other Comfort Settings From Childhood

If my bedroom fan isn't on, I won’t be able to fall asleep. I’ve been like this since I was a kid. It's the sound. It makes me feel safe and comforted.

Most kids, when they are really little, develop self-soothing techniques to help them relax or make them feel better when they are upset. The fan sound is a perfect example of that. It's like the grown-up version of sucking your thumb. If someone still needs to sleep with a fan on because they got used to it when they were little, they probably keep other quirky comfort settings from the past.

Comforting habits people who can't sleep without the sound of a fan often have from when they were kids:

1. They sleep with a TV on

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If you had nightmares as a kid, this might resonate. Things that go bump in the night can be anxiety-inducing.

Our parents didn’t always go to bed as early as we did, and if they were awake watching TV, the muffled sound was comforting and drowned out branches tapping on windowpanes and the heat tinkering.

White noise from a TV or a fan not only helps us fall asleep, but it can also keep us asleep. The noise comforts us because it takes us back to our childhood bedroom, with our parents down the hall keeping us safe and sound.

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2. They read a good book before falling asleep

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I’m an avid reader and have been since I was little. I was the kid who’d stay up too late getting lost in a book. I’m in my 30s now, but I am still guilty of staying up to get through that next chapter.

Getting lost in a book is magical, and for many people, reading before bed helps them relax and unwind. If your parents read to you before bed, this can carry a special meaning in adulthood.

Reading before bed may help us fall asleep quicker. It brings calm and keeps us from thinking about tomorrow’s stress. If your parents reading to you before bed was comforting, you may still choose to read every night.

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3. They still hang on to that beloved stuffed animal

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I’m a stuffed animal girlie. I’ll be honest, I still like to buy them at my ripe old age. Growing up, I can remember the ones I clung to the most. They were especially comforting at night.

Having something, even if it's an inanimate object, made me feel less alone in my dark bedroom. Heck, I have many friends who still sleep with their lifelong stuffed friends.

There is no shame in keeping a comfort item, even if it’s something you kept as a kid. A survey found that 25% of men brought a stuffed animal with them when they traveled. There is something special about having a stuffed friend with you at all times.

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4. They have a specific blanket they like best

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Did you have a security blanket as a kid? I will proudly admit I did. In fact, I kept it until it was no longer a blanket, just a few pieces of thread stuck together that fit in the palm of my hand. I sadly lost my little thread somewhere along the way, but now, I'm picky about blankets. I have my preference for the blankets I use on the couch and in bed, just like I did as a kid.

Sure, maybe it’s not the same as a security blanket, but things can still make us feel emotionally supported. Cuddling up with your favorite blanket when you're feeling out of sorts can still be as soothing as it was when you were growing up.

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5. They arrange their pillows just right

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Our sleep position sets us up for a good night’s rest. Some people put a lot of thought and effort into their pillow situation. They know what they like, and they stick to it.

Growing up, someone like this may have felt the most comfortable under an elaborate pillow fort. As adults, they’re the people with ten pillows on their bed, and each serves a specific purpose.

Some researchers believe that chosen sleeping positions explain something about our personalities. This isn’t always accurate, but pillow lovers may have had it in their blood since childhood.

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6. They have a favorite side of the bed

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I think people who can sleep on either side of the bed are interesting. I’ve been sleeping on the left side since I upgraded from a twin mattress to a full as a kid. If I tried sleeping on the other side, it would feel weird. Even in hotels, I won’t stray from my left side. Thankfully, my partner prefers the right side, or we would have had issues.

Some people resist change, no matter how small. If they were comfortable on one side of the bed as kids, it can be hard to switch over. Instead, they’ll cling to what makes them the most comfortable.

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7. They stick to their routine

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Some parents keep their kids on a strict bedtime routine. They’d take a bath or shower, brush their teeth, and be in bed by a specific time.

Routines are great for kids because they teach self-control by following the same rules every night. My parents were more go-with-the-flow with my bedtime routine, but I still cherish the one I’ve built as an adult. However, I still need to work on getting into bed at the same time every night.

People who grew up with strict bedtime routines might hold themselves to that same standard in adulthood. They know what works for them and stick to it to get the best sleep possible.

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8. They keep a night light on just in case

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I was a kid who slept with the TV on. I know, controversial. Now, I’m an adult who still sleeps with the TV on. The light, I’m telling you! I know it’s too much for some and is probably horrible for you, but I swear by it. Well, I don’t sleep well at night. Maybe you shouldn’t try this out. If you feel comforted by light at night, maybe get a traditional night light you had as a kid.

Science proves my theory that light brings comfort at night is incorrect. It actually makes your sleep worse. However, some of us are just built differently. If you loved a night light as a kid, you might still have one, and don’t let anyone tell you it’s wrong.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.