People Who Still Sleep With A Fan On For Noise Usually Have 8 Other Comfort Settings From Childhood

Written on Oct 10, 2026

comfort settings people sleep with fan have from childhood Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock
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If my bedroom fan isn't on, I won’t be able to fall asleep. I’ve been like this since I was a kid. It's the sound. It makes me feel safe and comforted.

Most kids, when they are really little, develop self-soothing techniques to help them relax or make them feel better when they are upset. The fan sound is a perfect example of that. It's like the grown-up version of sucking your thumb. If someone still needs to sleep with a fan on because they got used to it when they were little, they probably keep other quirky comfort settings from the past.

Comforting habits people who can't sleep without the sound of a fan often have from when they were kids:

1. They sleep with a TV on

woman sleeping with a tv on as a comfort setting from childhood DC Studio | Shutterstock

If you had nightmares as a kid, this might resonate. Things that go bump in the night can be anxiety-inducing. 

Our parents didn’t always go to bed as early as we did, and if they were awake watching TV, the muffled sound was comforting and drowned out branches tapping on windowpanes and the heat tinkering.

White noise from a TV or a fan not only helps us fall asleep, but it can also keep us asleep. The noise comforts us because it takes us back to our childhood bedroom, with our parents down the hall keeping us safe and sound.

RELATED: People Who Put The TV On Just For Background Noise But Don’t Really Watch Usually Have 11 Specific Personality Traits

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2. They read a good book before falling asleep

man reading a good book in bed as a comfort setting from childhood New Africa | Shutterstock

I’m an avid reader and have been since I was little. I was the kid who’d stay up too late getting lost in a book. I’m in my 30s now, but I am still guilty of staying up to get through that next chapter. 

Getting lost in a book is magical, and for many people, reading before bed helps them relax and unwind. If your parents read to you before bed, this can carry a special meaning in adulthood.

Reading before bed may help us fall asleep quicker. It brings calm and keeps us from thinking about tomorrow’s stress. If your parents reading to you before bed was comforting,  you may still choose to read every night. 

RELATED: If You Loved Reading Books As A Kid, You're Likely To Have 11 Rare Traits Other People Envy

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3. They still hang on to that beloved stuffed animal

man hugging beloved stuffed animal as a comfort setting from childhood Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

I’m a stuffed animal girlie. I’ll be honest, I still like to buy them at my ripe old age. Growing up, I can remember the ones I clung to the most. They were especially comforting at night. 

Having something, even if it's an inanimate object, made me feel less alone in my dark bedroom. Heck, I have many friends who still sleep with their lifelong stuffed friends.

There is no shame in keeping a comfort item, even if it’s something you kept as a kid. A survey found that 25% of men brought a stuffed animal with them when they traveled. There is something special about having a stuffed friend with you at all times. 

RELATED: Kids Who Spent A Lot Of Time In Their Bedroom Growing Up Usually Have 6 Comforting Hobbies As Adults

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4. They have a specific blanket they like best

woman snuggling in her favorite blanket as a comfort setting from childhood Anastasija Vujic | Shutterstock

Did you have a security blanket as a kid? I will proudly admit I did. In fact, I kept it until it was no longer a blanket, just a few pieces of thread stuck together that fit in the palm of my hand. I sadly lost my little thread somewhere along the way, but now, I'm picky about blankets. I have my preference for the blankets I use on the couch and in bed, just like I did as a kid.

Sure, maybe it’s not the same as a security blanket, but things can still make us feel emotionally supported. Cuddling up with your favorite blanket when you're feeling out of sorts can still be as soothing as it was when you were growing up. 

RELATED: People Who Sleep Better In Cold Rooms Under Big Blankets Usually Have These 11 Distinct Personality Traits

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5. They arrange their pillows just right

man who needs to arrange his pillows just right to be comfortable vk_st | Shutterstock

Our sleep position sets us up for a good night’s rest. Some people put a lot of thought and effort into their pillow situation. They know what they like, and they stick to it. 

Growing up, someone like this may have felt the most comfortable under an elaborate pillow fort. As adults, they’re the people with ten pillows on their bed, and each serves a specific purpose.

Some researchers believe that chosen sleeping positions explain something about our personalities. This isn’t always accurate, but pillow lovers may have had it in their blood since childhood. 

RELATED: If You Always Cuddle A Pillow When You Fall Asleep, It Probably Means These 11 Things About You

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6. They have a favorite side of the bed

woman who is sleeping on her favorite side of the bed has the comfort setting from childhood New Africa | Shutterstock

I think people who can sleep on either side of the bed are interesting. I’ve been sleeping on the left side since I upgraded from a twin mattress to a full as a kid. If I tried sleeping on the other side, it would feel weird. Even in hotels, I won’t stray from my left side. Thankfully, my partner prefers the right side, or we would have had issues.

Some people resist change, no matter how small. If they were comfortable on one side of the bed as kids, it can be hard to switch over. Instead, they’ll cling to what makes them the most comfortable. 

RELATED: If You Always Sleep On The Same Side Of The Bed, It Probably Means These 11 Things About You

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7. They stick to their routine

woman with a strict bedtime routine washing face is a comfort setting from childhood Kastaprav | Shutterstock

Some parents keep their kids on a strict bedtime routine. They’d take a bath or shower, brush their teeth, and be in bed by a specific time. 

Routines are great for kids because they teach self-control by following the same rules every night. My parents were more go-with-the-flow with my bedtime routine, but I still cherish the one I’ve built as an adult. However, I still need to work on getting into bed at the same time every night.

People who grew up with strict bedtime routines might hold themselves to that same standard in adulthood. They know what works for them and stick to it to get the best sleep possible. 

RELATED: 7 Old-School Morning Routines That Cure Modern Work Anxiety Before 9 AM

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8. They keep a night light on just in case

man sleeping with night light as a comfort setting from childhood Lysenko Andrii | Shutterstock

I was a kid who slept with the TV on. I know, controversial. Now, I’m an adult who still sleeps with the TV on. The light, I’m telling you! I know it’s too much for some and is probably horrible for you, but I swear by it. Well, I don’t sleep well at night. Maybe you shouldn’t try this out. If you feel comforted by light at night, maybe get a traditional night light you had as a kid.

Science proves my theory that light brings comfort at night is incorrect. It actually makes your sleep worse. However, some of us are just built differently. If you loved a night light as a kid, you might still have one, and don’t let anyone tell you it’s wrong. 

RELATED: People Who Have To Sleep In Completely Dark Rooms Almost Always Have These 11 Specific Personality Traits

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.

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