Why Men Celebrate Steak And Blowjob Day On March 14th

We are sure you've asked yourself recently, "When is Steak and BJ Day!?"

What and when is Steak and Blowjob Day?

Well, ladies and gentlemen, Steak and Blowjob Day — also affectionately known as Steak & a BJ Day, Steak and Knobber Day and Valentine's Day for Guys — arrives each year on March 14. This holiday is a real thing, albeit satirical, and it will soon be upon us.

It's no surprise that Steak and BJ Day is celebrated exactly one month after Valentine's Day (a holiday for women, apparently ... who knew?) in order to give men a turn being doted upon. And yes, we are definitely rolling our eyes, too.

While many still view Valentine’s Day as a day when — in the United States, at least — men are expected to buy their significant others flowers or chocolates and devote themselves to proving their love in a (mostly) monetary sense, Steak and Blowjob Day is meant to be quite the opposite of that.

It’s a day devoted to servicing your man’s meat and … serving him meat as well!

Many women are confused as to why this satirical holiday is what men would consider their answer to Valentine’s Day, the centuries old holiday on which men and women alike are supposed to express love for their partner or spouse, and not just expect sexual favors. Valentine's Day clearly isn’t only intended for the ladies, but good luck convincing guys of that when steak and BJs are on the line.

Still, despite the confusion take that this is a rational "answer" to a romantic holiday, it’s pretty obvious why men would be excited by the prospect of a day on which they get pampered — in more ways than one — by their significant other. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand what guys were thinking when they set out to create it, either.

It's like any other holiday in that you can choose whether or not you want to participate, although your refusal might be taken a little bit personally by that special man in your life. You can even see it as a fun way to introduce him to the concept if he hasn’t celebrated this one before.

We asked readers to weigh in on Facebook and Twitter with their opinions about this very important issue. As expected, we received answers that ranged from joy to disbelief.

Here are 10 of our favorite reactions people had when they learned that Steak and Bj Day is now celebrated annually on March 14:

1. "Why shouldn't guys have a day like this? And really, as long as they reciprocate, why is this 'gross?'" — Karen Barsch, Facebook

2. "It is not!! I am 39 yrs old and have never heard of such a thing. Since when has this been a 'holiday'?!" — Leticia Moreno, Facebook

3. "Had no idea. Will add to calendar." — @mistymoore2012, Twitter

4. "*Rolls eyes*" — Sommer DeAnna Sutphin, Facebook

5. "One word: meaty." — @flygirllmg, Twitter

6. "Like I need to be a man!" — Damaris Rodriguez, Facebook

7. "I would so cook my man a steak and service him any way he wanted any day he wanted!! that's just how I roll!!" — @Rebecca43905441, Twitter

8. "My yearly dose of steak. A more laid back version of Valentine's. What I'm doing on Thursday." — @_Hersolution_, Twitter

9. "Sounds gross to me ... I grew up in a generation where that was not considered an entitlement and perverted, too. Sorry! Steak and sweets would be okay, but not that." — Marta A. Sloane, Facebook

10. "I hope I get one." — William Charles Schulte, Facebook

Now it's your turn: What's your take on Steak and BJ Day?

Michelle Toglia is the sex and relationships editor at Bustle, as well as a frequent contributor to YourTango.