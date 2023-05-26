3 Simple Things Women Wish Guys Would Do Way More Of In Bed

By Allana Pratt

I find it so funny that my male clients think women don’t want sex as much as men do! Not true! We love sex!

We probably think about it just as much as men do! Believe it or not, women get horny too.

We just may need a little more time to warm up, be wooed, and savor the foreplay, than men do. Enjoy the moments leading up to sex, they can be almost, if not more, erotic than the actual act itself.

Here are 3 simple things women wish guys would do way more in bed:

1. Make more eye contact

My female clients complain that men don’t look them in the eyes enough. They feel left out if he closes his eyes the whole time, or only looks at parts of their body… which makes them feel like a piece of meat not a work of art. Mix it up! Eye contact can be one of the hottest things you can do during sex! Don't be scared of it, embrace it!

2. Stay with us no matter what

Sex for women is often a place to release stress, past hurts, and emotional wounds and we cry, freak out, get naughty, all sorts of unexpected delicious things. and some of them may take you by surprise. Please don’t judge us, nor take it personally. Just stick with us through the emotional waves. Sex with someone can sometimes cause a deep, emotional connection, and women can react to it in the moment, just hold her and go with the flow.

3. Stay open for more

Many women have no idea they are multi-orgasmic because no offense, yet after you come, many of you are done… yet what if we aren’t? Stay connected even if you’re not erect so that we can explore more of our erotic nature.

Some men think you need uber-technical tricks to be a great lover, and sure, that help. But most women crave your impeccable presence more than anything to splay their body, mind, and spirit wide open to you.

Remember to spread out your desire for sex with your woman throughout the day. This can look like a sexy text, a sensual touch as she’s making lunch for the kids, or even just an adoring look on your face whenever she does something that reminds you why you love her.

Make her feel like you want her all the time, even when she isn't being sexy. That way she won’t think ‘you’re only after one thing’ and she’ll be far more receptive to your advances, and perhaps even proactive, and have her way with YOU!

Allana Pratt is an intimacy expert, a writer, and a guest expert on Huffington Post, People Magazine, Forbes, The Jenny McCarthy Show, and more.