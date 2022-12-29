4 Reasons Broke Guys Are Way Better In Bed

I'll never claim to be the most sexually experienced woman in the world but, like many other women, I have my theories about men and their sex habits.

While there are plenty of unique theories I have, the most compelling is that broke men are much better in bed.

Don't believe me?

Here are 4 reasons (backed by science!) that prove broke men are better in bed.

1. They make up for what they lack.

My personal theory is simply that "broke" men are better in bed because they feel the need to overcompensate for their lack thereof.

When I asked relationship coach Arianna Jeret for her expert opinion, she stated, "If a man makes a lower income than other men he thinks might pursue her, he is going to want to show her that he has some impressive skills in the bedroom. But I would call that working with what you've got, not overcompensating."

She also added, "They're more likely to be more focused on quality of life than a life of luxury — and that quality of life probably includes great, frequent sex."

2. They're less stressed about work.

A study found that 56% of men who bring in less money than their wives claimed to have "hot" or "very good" sex lives, in comparison to their higher-earning counterparts.

Why? They have less to stress about when it comes to working.

Jean Hannah Edelstein, a relationship author, says, "I wouldn't advocate that men rush out and quit their jobs to improve their sex lives but it's another reason for them to join women in the campaign for gender pay equity."

Oh, not to mention 90% of these lesser-earning men also said their marriages were "happy."

3. They're less likely to cheat.

Another study found that people of a higher social class are more likely to cheat and lie.

I don't know about you, but one of the biggest turn-ons in bed is confidently knowing that your guy only has eyes (and hands and other things) for you. Think Jack from "Titanic": His loyalty was top-notch, was it not?

4. They check their ego at the door.

Jeret adds, "Men who make a lower income are also less likely to feel entitled to be the only one satisfied because they don't have the same feeling of being 'owed' by her."

And isn't it always refreshing to know he won't place your pleasure on the same pedestal as a precious trust fund?

Moral of the story: Don't be so quick to write someone off because they aren't breaking the bank. Chances are they're breaking, uhh... other things.

Kiarra Sylvester, MEd, is the founder of Black Girl Book Collective and a sex educator on a mission to decolonize Black women’s sexuality.