8 Honest Signs He's Only Interested In Sex (Not A Relationship!)

There are a few clear-cut ways to detect whether a man is into you or not. So save yourself the time, heartache, and emotions, and learn to identify these dating warning signs so you can get out of a relationship before it gets ugly.

Here are 8 honest signs he's only interested in being intimate, and not a relationship:

1. He doesn't call you his girlfriend

Pay attention to how he introduces you to others. If he introduces you as, "This is my girlfriend (Name)," two thumbs up! He's announcing to the world that you are his woman. If he introduces you as "This is (Name)," that's a bad sign. He doesn't want people to know he's "with" you, or he doesn't feel serious enough about the relationship to make that claim.

2. He spends more time with his friends than with you

If he spends more time with his friends than with you, he may not be interested in anything serious. It's possible he isn't really with his friends at all. He might have another relationship going and you are the side piece.

3. It's three months in and you haven't met his family or friends

When a man is interested in you, he will showcase you like a trophy. If you've never met a close friend or member of his family, you are simply a play toy or time filler until the right woman comes along.

4. He doesn't want a committed relationship

After a month or two, you should have a clear indication of whether you two are going to see each other exclusively or not. If he doesn't want a committed relationship with you, then he is keeping his options open for someone better.

5. You've been dating for a while, but you've never seen his place

There are only two possible reasons for this. Either he is embarrassed by his living conditions, or he lives with another woman (girlfriend or wife) and possibly children.

6. The only times you get together are indoors, at scheduled times

You never go out in public or on dates together. The relationship is primarily physical, not social. This is a sure sign that he has no interest in you. You are just a jump-off (a means to fulfill his urges).

7. He doesn't have time for you

Sometimes, guys say they are too busy with work/school. This could be the case, but if it's always happening, then he is too busy for the relationship but doesn't mind stringing you along if intimacy is involved.

8. He doesn't call

If you have plans with him and he's a no-call/no-show (with no legitimate follow-up explanation), it's a complete violation of the relationship. A simple phone call, text, or email could suffice. No communication represents no respect for you or your time. If he was into you, he'd be eager to call you just to chat. There are countless signs that a man can give to let you know he's not into you. This short list should get you started.

Hasani and Danielle Pettiford are life coaches and the co-founders of Couples Academy, a private practice committed to placing couples on the path to fulfillment.