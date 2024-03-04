5 Cute And (Affordable!) Sex Toys That Will Make You Say ‘Awwhhh!’

Discover a world of delightful and affordable sex toys designed to elevate your intimate experiences. Finding the perfect toy shouldn't be a hassle or break the bank.

Adam & Eve has the best cute sex toys that are also super affordable.

Plus you can use code CUTE for 50% Off 1 Item + Free Shipping in the US & Canada + Free Rush Processing!

*some items may not be eligible for full discount

5 Cute And (Affordable!) Sex Toys

1. Maia Hunni Sucking and Licking Rabbit Vibrator

Experience the epitome of oral pleasure for women with an added twist of intense vibrations courtesy of this delightful Sucking/Licking Rabbit Vibrator! This irresistible rabbit vibrator boasts vibrating ears, a suction mouth, and a flickering tongue — all waiting for your touch.

The Maia Hunni offers three distinct sensations, each independently controllable, perfectly simulating the oral sensations you crave. Its clitoral stimulator features a wide silicone mouth that gently envelops the clit and surrounding areas, providing a softer, more subtle sensation.

With seven gentle yet powerful suction speeds, four flickering tongue speeds, and fifteen enticing vibration modes, you can personalize your pleasure experience in real time, ensuring satisfaction with every use.

Whether for solo exploration, foreplay, or shared enjoyment with a partner, the Maia Hunni promises unforgettable moments of bliss. And don't miss out on the playful surprise of the flickering tongue discreetly located at the base of its adorable form.

Crafted from silicone, this vibrator is waterproof and rechargeable, adding convenience to your sensual adventures.

2. Maia Shroomie Mini Wand Massager

Expand your sexual and pleasure experiences with this whimsical novelty wand! The Shroomie Mini Wand Massager boasts powerful vibrations within an adorable mushroom-inspired design.

Explore 15 dynamic vibration modes that promise to elevate your intimate moments. With its generously sized mushroom head, this wand reaches a multitude of nerves for comprehensive stimulation and heightened pleasure.

Crafted with extra soft materials for added comfort, its compact size makes it ideal for travel. Waterproof and accompanied by a convenient storage bag, this wand is predominantly made from liquid silicone.

Plus, it's rechargeable!

3. Crystal Heart Of Glass

Indulge in the epitome of pleasure with this alluring glass wand, adorned with a captivating pink heart, making it an impeccable gift for that cherished someone in your life. Its sleek and smooth design ensures effortless penetration, while the bulbous shaft promises heightened stimulation with each motion.

Elevate your experience by warming it for a lifelike sensation during intimate massages or play, or chill it for a delightful surprise that elicits squeals of delight from your partner. The pink heart handle not only adds a touch of elegance but also enhances control over your sensual exploration.

Crafted from hypoallergenic and shatter-resistant glass, this wand guarantees safety and durability. Plus, its rugged plastic storage case offers additional protection, ensuring your intimate treasure remains safeguarded and ready for your next indulgence.

4. Unihorn Wild Spirit Mini Unicorn Vibrator

Enter a realm of enchantment with this extraordinary Unicorn Vibrator — a fantasy brought to life, with sensations that weave magic into your pleasure. Crafted from sumptuously smooth, jet-black silicone, this unicorn is a beacon of seduction.

With just a gentle press on its tummy, unlock a symphony of sensations with 10 distinct vibration modes, perfectly poised to caress your most sensitive hot spots, whether it be the clitoris or nipples.

But wait, there's more to this mystical creature's allure — press another button and experience the tantalizing flicker of its 10-speed tongue, sending waves of ecstasy through your body.

Enhance the experience with a touch of lube, and this delightful critter will transport you to realms of bliss. It's rechargeable, meaning it's ready to accompany you on endless journeys of pleasure. Indulge in the magic of the Unicorn Vibrator — because sometimes, fantasies do come true

5. Princess Clit-Tastic Suction Tickler

Don't let the adorable appearance of this sex toy fool you — behind its charming facade lies an extraordinary clitoral stimulator that's bound to keep you locked in ecstasy behind closed doors. Meet the Princess, equipped with a suction mode tailor-made for contact-free stimulation, ideal for those with extra-sensitive or over-stimulated clitorises.

Harnessing the power of Air-Pulse Technology, this regal companion envelops your clitoris with ten mesmerizing modes of air-powered pressure waves, unleashing waves of pleasure with each touch.

All photos courtesy of Adam & Eve

But that's not all – flip the Princess over, and let her vibrating silicone ticklers take center stage, offering ten distinct modes of vibration to delight your other erogenous zones.

Whether it's tantalizing nipple play, teasing your labia, or enhancing a sensual blowjob with her tantalizing touch along your partner's shaft, the Princess is ready to cater to your every desire. Prepare to be enthralled by the Princess – because when it comes to pleasure, she reigns supreme.

Deauna Roane is a writer and the Editorial Project Manager for YourTango. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.