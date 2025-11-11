Young People Who Feel Like Life Is Too Much Usually Have These 9 Things Weighing On Them, According To Research

Young people have a lot going on right now. Each generation has faced its own set of stressors upon entering a new phase of life, but it could be argued that today’s young people are struggling more with their mental health than any previous generation has. Between technological advancements, a failing economy, and increasing discrimination, it’s no wonder that young people feel like they’re going through a lot. But what is it that’s specifically bothering them?

That’s what Hopelab and Data for Progress set out to find through a poll they conducted about young people’s mental health. They shared the results in a report called “In Their Own Words.” Hopelab and Data for Progress surveyed 1,304 people between the ages of 13 and 24. They posed the question, “For those with fair or poor mental health, which one of the following issues impacts your mental health or well-being to the point that it disrupts your daily life?” The results were telling.

Young people who feel like life is too much usually have these 9 things weighing on them:

1. Loneliness

Sofia Alejandra | Pexels

It seems like youth should be a time when people are decidedly not lonely. After all, aren’t young people the most likely to socialize and have a big group of friends that they’re always going out with? Apparently not, because loneliness is the most prevalent issue they deal with, with 51% of participants indicating it was a problem for them.

In 2023, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a formal advisory warning Americans that we were facing a loneliness epidemic. He wrote, “Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling — it harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death.” Even though people between 13 and 24 are spending time around other people at school or at work, they still feel alone. This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

2. Family issues

49% of respondents said they dealt with family issues that negatively impacted their mental health. The phrase “family issues” is obviously very far-reaching and could refer to a lot of different things. As young people are wont to do, some surely have problems getting along with their parents. Others may have strong disagreements with siblings or trouble relating to extended family.

The reality of divorce and feeling torn apart within your own family could be contributing to this. According to the Pew Research Center, there was a divorce rate of 14.4 for every 1,000 married women in 2023. Divorce is on the decline overall, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult for a young person to face. A study published in World Psychiatry stated, “Research has documented that parental divorce/separation is associated with an increased risk for child and adolescent adjustment problems, including academic difficulties (e.g., lower grades and school dropout), disruptive behaviors (e.g., conduct and substance use problems), and depressed mood.”

Watching their parents separate is obviously not the only family issue that can affect young people, but it is one that undoubtedly hits them hard. This is just another thing weighing on young people and hurting their mental health and well-being.

3. Having no clear path

Oladimeji Ajegbile | Pexels

Some young people think they have a very clear idea of what they want to do with their lives. They know they want to pursue higher education, and where, as well as what career path would be good for them. For others, everything is completely up in the air. 45% of survey respondents found themselves in this group, seeing no real path for their futures. When you’re a teen and young adult, it can be so difficult to pin down what it is you want to do next, much less what you want to do with your entire life. Young people are really struggling with not having a clear path.

The editorial team at Calm, the popular mindfulness app, shared some advice for anyone who feels like they don’t know what to do next. “Try embracing feeling lost as an opportunity that can signal being in the process of evolving and reassessing what truly matters to you,” they said. They went on to say, “It’s completely normal to have times when you don’t know what to do with your life. Many people at various stages in life find themselves questioning their path.” It’s important to remind young people that concerns they might have about not having a clear path set out before them are totally normal and to be expected. It doesn’t mean something is wrong.

4. Schoolwork

Is it really any surprise that 34% of 13- to 24-year-olds feel like schoolwork is weighing on them? Of course, this isn’t the intention of schoolwork. Despite how it may feel, it’s actually supposed to help students. But when you’re taking multiple classes, preparing for higher education, and trying to keep your grades up, it can easily feel like it’s all piling up and there’s no way to get through it.

A study by Stanford University researchers published in the Journal of Experimental Education found that 56% of students called homework “a primary source of stress.” Another 43% felt the same way about tests, and 33% considered the pressure to get good grades a top stressor. There’s no question that school is important, but statistics like these are concerning. Perhaps there is a way to take some of the pressure off of students in a way that still allows them to learn and grow.

5. Friendship issues

Dystopia Savage | Pexels

Contrasted with the 51% of respondents who felt lonely, another 31% said friendship issues were affecting their mental health. Youth is supposed to be a time when friendships grow and flourish, but, of course, all friendships come with some drama, no matter how solid they are. This can be especially stressful when you’re young and trying to figure out who you are. Dealing with fights and falling outs with friends on top of other problems just feels unfair.

Unfortunately, the popularity of social media has only made these problems worse. A study from the Pew Research Center found that 68% of teenagers on social media have seen people use it to cause drama. Additionally, 26% of teenagers have gotten into a fight with a friend because of something that went down online or via text. Technology is great, and social media lets you stay in closer touch with your friends than ever before, but it can definitely cause problems that weigh on young people as well.

6. Affording basic necessities

As many of the people in this age group are on the cusp of entering adulthood or have just done so, a lot of things are changing for them. In many cases, they’re moving out of their childhood homes and fending for themselves for the first time in their lives. This obviously comes with the responsibility of paying bills, buying groceries, and purchasing other essentials. 31% felt that affording these basic necessities was negatively affecting their mental health. With the cost-of-living crisis we’re in, this isn’t surprising.

According to Investopedia, the PNC Bank Financial Wellness in the Workplace Report revealed that 67% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. USA Facts reported that over 25% of Americans admitted to “struggling financially.” The biggest reasons for this were inflation, the cost of living, and housing. Young people are just not set up for success like many generations before them were. They can’t even afford what they need to just get by.

7. Academic pressure

Julia M Cameron | Pexels

Just like schoolwork is weighing on the minds of young people, another 30% said academic pressure was a very real issue for them. People in this age group certainly are facing a lot of academic pressure. There’s the pressure to make good grades, the pressure to get into a good college, the pressure to keep your GPA up, and the pressure to make sure all of this sets you up for a successful career. For many young people, school is all they can think about.

In a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers noted, “The study proved that academic pressure has a significant influence on adolescents’ problem behavior. That is, the greater the academic pressure, the higher the risk of adolescents’ problem behavior.” Academic pressure isn’t just hurting kids’ mental health; it’s also causing them to act out. Society places so much importance on academics. It might be time to ease off just a bit to give young people a break.

8. Job market

Considering this age group is entering the job market for the first time, whether that be as a high schooler looking for a part-time job or a recent graduate trying to get their career off the ground, it’s no surprise that 27% said the job market is weighing on them. Having to find and apply to jobs would be hard enough in a stable economy, but amidst the instability we’re currently facing and the absolutely horrible job market we have, it’s even more difficult.

Career coach and personal finance expert Mandi Woodruff-Santos put things bluntly. “The job market is kind of trash right now,” she said. “I mean, it’s really difficult. It’s really difficult for people who have many years of experience, so it’s going to be difficult for college kids.” Young people who have just graduated and are looking to jumpstart their careers are not in a good position right now. No wonder the job market is stressing them out.

9. Worries about debt

Mikhail Nilov | Pexels

26% of participants said that concerns about debt had a bad effect on their mental health. With the way that student loan debt is impacting young people these days, it makes sense that it would be one of the things they’re most worried about. Recent graduates have to worry about starting to pay off the debt they’ve accrued, and students who are preparing for college are hearing constant chatter about how bad the student loan situation is.

The Education Data Initiative estimated that student loan borrowers under the age of 29 have $23,795 in debt on average. While it’s not as much as some older generations, it’s certainly problematic, especially considering the fact that the U.S. government keeps going back and forth on whether or not it will offer loan forgiveness. The fact that young people are struggling to afford basic necessities and likely using credit cards a bit too much just compounds this issue.

Young people really are going through a lot. Mental illness rates are skyrocketing among youth, with little sign of it slowing down or getting better. These are just a few of the many things that are weighing on young people’s minds and making life harder for them to handle. Unfortunately, many young people don’t know where they can turn for help, so they keep these emotions bottled up.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.