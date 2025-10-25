Gen Z Secretly Wishes They Were Millennials For These 5 Reasons

Gen Z believes they're living in the worst time in human history. At least, that's how 40% of participants reported feeling in a new study from the students' platform EduBirdie. The survey of 2,000 Gen Zers discovered that 60% actually wish they belonged to a different generation.

Young people have their eyes on one generation in particular, with 78% admitting they envy millennials. Twenty-nine percent of Gen Zers think their own generation is "ruining the world," despite some positive contributions like normalizing mental health advocacy and promoting work-life balance (and even bringing back retro fashion).

Here are 5 reasons why Gen Z secretly wishes they were millennials:

1. They got to grow up in a more 'normal' world

Every generation faces its own challenges, but to Gen Z, 46% think millennials grew up in a more "normal" world than they did. They were allowed to live more in the moment and move more slowly because their lives weren't hyper-connected and chaotic. The world felt less overwhelming and unstable.

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Gen Z, on the other hand, was dealt an arguably more difficult hand. They endured the pandemic and lockdown during the formative years of high school and college, missing out on important events like graduation and prom, and entering the job market during a low time. Their lives feel dominated by technology, politics, and economic unpredictability.

2. They have the healthiest relationships

31% of Gen Zers think that millennials have the healthiest love lives out of all the generations. They grew up dating and communicating offline, and they weren't afraid to normalize going to relationship therapy.

Millennials lived during a cultural shift that placed more value on open communication and vulnerability. They also found it more acceptable to delay marriage until they felt ready financially and emotionally, and were more willing to challenge traditional relationship ideas.

3. They had a real shot at home ownership

Thirty-two percent are jealous that it was easier for millennials to own a home. Housing prices were much lower in the 2010s, when millennials would probably have bought their first homes. They likely got a decent deal that has appreciated over time and faced less competition when buying. They also had historically low interest rates, according to Bankrate, at around 3-4%.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Thirty percent of Gen Zers actually believe they might be the last generation with any shot of owning a home due to inflating real estate prices, stagnant wages, and a lack of available starter homes. Although it varies state-to-state, Zillow reported that the average cost of a house across the U.S. is $363,932. A buyer would need to earn a salary over $100k to comfortably afford a house at this price, and jobs that pay that much are quite hard to come by for Gen Z.

4. They lived before peak internet and AI

The thing that over half of Gen Zers (53%) hate the most about their generation is that they're chronically online. They also despise how they overshare on social media (49%) and have an over-reliance on AI (42%).

Millennials didn't grow up with AI and technology, and that's one of the many reasons that Gen Zers envy them (39%). Their early development consisted of face-to-face interactions and more imaginative play. Since they didn't have Instagram and TikTok until later on, they were able to avoid the pressure of social media during their most vulnerable years.

5. They are the least annoying to work with

The survey found that Gen Z thinks millennials are the least annoying generation to work with (12%), with Gen X as a close second (14%). This could be because they're a "bridge generation," making them adaptable communicators with both older and younger colleagues. They also understand how to use technology, but they're not tech-obsessed.

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

The generation that Gen Zers think is the most annoying to work with? Surprisingly, it's Gen Z. Thirty-one percent felt that their own generation lives up to the stereotypes (including the "Gen Z stare").

However, they might have a reason for being hard to work with, as 80% of Gen Zers think they're mistreated in the workplace. Twenty-eight percent feel that they're undervalued and overlooked, often labeled as lazy and hard to manage. And that's only if they can actually get a job, because 45% say they're frequently passed over due to lack of experience.

Hang in there, Gen Z. Things are hard now, but it will get better!

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.