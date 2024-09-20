Young Baby Boomers Are Actually Classified As ‘Generation Jones’ — That May Be Why 47% Don’t Relate To Their Stereotype

When people think of baby boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, most people immediately think of the stereotypes attached to them. People between the ages of 59-78 are seen as the less progressive generation compared to others, especially millennials and Gen Zers.

However, with baby boomers encompassing a large range of people, it seems people born during the latter part of the generation don't quite relate to some of the traits associated with traditional baby boomers.

A large percentage of baby boomers don't relate to their stereotypes because they identify as 'Generation Jones.'

A generational trends expert named Daniel Levine told Newsweek that younger baby boomers have "very different" experiences to older baby boomers. Levine explained that many young baby boomers instead relate to Generation Jones, especially when it comes to their identities.

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

"The first half were in their teens and twenties during the Summer of Love. Whereas Jonesers came of age during Watergate, and they relate to music of the '80s more than the '70s. Boomers were active in the protests of the '60s, but by the time Jonesers went to college, protests had died out," he told the publication.

The term Generation Jones was first coined by writer, television producer, and social commentator Jonathan Pontell to describe the decade of Americans who grew up in the '60s and '70s. In an article for Politico, Pontell described Jonesers as " "practical idealists" who were "forged in the fires of social upheaval while too young to play a part."

They're sometimes likened to the cool older siblings of Gen X and were described as being the younger siblings of the boomer civil rights and anti-war activists who grew up witnessing and being moved by the passion and effects of those movements but were met with a fatigued culture by the time they themselves came of age and were able to join the fight.

According to Pontell, their competitiveness and identity as a "generation aching to act" may make Jonesers particularly effective leaders.

"We fill the space between Woodstock and Lollapalooza, between the Paris student riots and the anti-globalization protests, and between Dylan going electric and Nirvana going unplugged. Jonesers have a unique identity separate from boomers and Gen Xers. An avalanche of attitudinal and behavioral data corroborates this distinction," Pontell wrote.

He continued: "We weren’t engaged in that era’s ideological battles; we were children playing with toys while boomers argued over issues. Our non-ideological pragmatism allows us to resolve intra-boomer skirmishes and to bridge that volatile boomer-Gen Xer divide. We can lead."

There are a number of people who don't relate to the generation they fall under.

In a March 2024 survey conducted by YouGov among 13,083 adults, an overwhelming majority of boomers consider themselves part of that generation. On the other hand, only about four in 10 people born since 1981 identify themselves with the generation that they are typically associated with.

The survey found that 27% of people don't identify as the generation they fall under, and 15% said they aren't even sure what generation they are.

Gen Z were the most likely to say they don't match the category they fall into, with 45%, followed by millennials, with 39%. In contrast, 86% of boomers said they match the official definition of their generation.

Levine told Newsweek that the concept of Generation Jones isn't a new one and that the idea appeals to people who don't feel seen under the concept of boomers. "I continuously see that people in this generation who become aware of it are attracted to the concept and feel like it fits quite nicely."

"Generation Jones grew up on the fumes of the '60s, with its promise of freedom and change. But they came of age in the Nixon era when TV brought war into their living rooms, and politics was front and center on the evening news," he added. "The concept really resonates with people in this age group. Marketers would benefit from better understanding this group."

It's unrealistic to assume that every single person in each generation is going to be the same. We've all lived different lives, had unique upbringings, and different circumstances that have molded us into the people we are today.

Generational differences and stereotypes aren't set in stone, and it's perfectly normal to feel as if you maybe don't relate to the other people around you.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.