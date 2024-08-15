Researcher Answers Whether Kurt Cobain Was A ‘Horrible Person’ Or Not — And His 6 Personal Commandments Are Revealing

It’s no secret that Kurt Cobain, known for leading the grunge and alternative band Nirvana, was a legend with a profound talent and sound. The band’s iconic albums made a significant impact on the trajectory of rock music, with individuals still gaining inspiration from their songs today.

But one researcher interested in revealing celebrities’ true morals begged the question: Was Cobain a ‘horrible person’ or not?

Reilly Eddy took to TikTok to add to her series, “Is Your Favorite Celebrity A Horrible Person?” featuring the iconic Cobain, who sadly passed on April 5, 1994. She began the video by detailing a list of commandments Cobain wrote himself.

On the 104th page of Cobain’s personal journal, he created his own six commandments that he aimed to abide by, revealing his genuine desire to be a benevolent person.

Don’t rape. Don’t be prejudiced. Don’t be sexist. Love your children. Love your neighbor. Love yourself.

He ended the list by writing, “Don’t let your opinions obstruct the aforementioned list.”

Based on this list, it’s certainly safe to say that Cobain had a compassionate nature, but did his actions align with his views?

Eddy proceeded to disclose some of Cobain’s most memorable actions throughout his career, unveiling his passion for equal rights, especially surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

Cobain strongly advocated for social justice during his career.

Eddy shared how Cobain had no tolerance for homophobia, sexism, racism, or any form of bigotry, and it showed in his actions as an artist. He made it a point to regularly address social justice topics, expressing how his music was not designed for anyone who discriminated against others for their gender, race, or sexuality in the liner notes of his albums, “Incesticide” and “In Utero.”

Cobain additionally performed at a benefit in Oregon opposing the 1992 Oregon ballot measure 9, which aimed to abolish anti-discrimination laws for the LGBTQ+ community and declare homosexuality as “abnormal, wrong, unnatural, and perverse.”

These actions certainly spoke to Cobain’s genuine compassion for the world, as it was particularly taboo for music artists to speak on these topics at the time.

“He also said, ‘I’m disgusted by my own and my generation’s apathy. I’m disgusted by what we allowed to go on, by how spineless, lethargic, and guilty we are not standing up against racism, sexism, and all those other ism’s that the counterculture has been whining about for years while they sit and enforce those same attitudes every night on their televisions and in magazines,’” Eddy relayed.

Cobain wasn’t afraid of pushing the boundaries of his gender expression.

He enjoyed exploring both his masculine and feminine sides, and many people speculated about his sexuality.

“He once stated in an interview, ‘Wearing a dress shows I can be as feminine as I want. I’m a heterosexual — big deal. But if I was a homosexual, it wouldn’t matter either,’” Eddy shared.

“If anything, it seemed he was curious,” Eddy inferred. “Some interviews, he claimed he was a heterosexual; some interviews, he stated that he [was] most likely bisexual.”

Cobain noticed a woman being assaulted by a man in the audience during a show in 1993, and he quickly took action, throwing his guitar and instructing security to throw the man out.

Despite his efforts to be a good person, Cobain made his mistakes.

“With all that being said, Kurt was far from a flawless human being,” Eddy expressed. “It’s not new information that Kurt struggled a lot with substance abuse issues up until his passing.”

Eddy stated that various reports indicated Cobain had a hot temper, throwing “temper tantrums” or shutting others out when things didn’t go his way, pointing to his struggles with addiction and depression.

In 1993, Cobain was arrested for assault after he and his wife, Courtney Love, got into an argument, although he only spent three hours in jail. They disagreed about the presence of weapons in their home with their child, escalating into a “pushing match.” Love reportedly threw a glass of juice at Cobain’s face. They both pushed each other, and he pushed her to the ground and choked her. While the couple claimed they were only “wrestling” and Love argued Cobain was not a violent husband, the marks on her body said otherwise.

Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

“Kurt seemed to be somebody who desperately wanted to do the right thing, but he was also somebody who struggled a lot with addiction and made very poor choices,” Eddy said. “In my opinion, there is no excuse for domestic assault.”

Cobain experienced his setbacks as a troubled rockstar with his own flaws, but he left a memorable mark on the world.

Cobain wasn’t perfect, and he may have done some questionable things in his life, but one thing is certain — he advocated more for underrepresented groups than many other celebrities at the time, and that speaks volumes about his true character.

Fans will agree he was a man beyond his years for his humble and passionate efforts to advocate for minorities, and he sought to use his platform to make a difference.

While many artists and celebrities at the time might have believed addressing social justice issues could have jeopardized their careers, doing this only uplifted Cobain. He proved that he was not afraid of what others had to say about him. To him, standing up against any form of injustice took precedence over his reputation.

Because of this attitude, Cobain was further admired and praised by many.

