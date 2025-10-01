You can tell someone grew up in the Midwest if they have these 11 things in their home

Many stereotypes come with growing up in the Midwest. As a born-and-raised Californian, there are some things my best friend, a proud Midwesterner, does that I am not used to. She always goes on and on about her family’s favorite casseroles. We never had a casserole in my home growing up. We have both taught each other a lot of things, but now that she lives in California, she is passionate about maintaining her Midwestern charm, and I love it.

Have you visited the Wisconsin Dells for vacation? Do you pronounce the word ‘bag’ differently, though you would never notice? Is soda called pop in your household? Good news, you’re a true-blue Midsterner. “The Midwest is a quirky blend of country charm, busy cities, and pockets of stunningly gorgeous nature,” says the More Than Corn podcast. “It’s not nearly as flashy and exciting as the coasts. But the truth is, the Midwest is a pretty great part of the country to grow up and live in.” If you’re proud of your own Midwestern roots, or are in the company of a happy Midwestern often, there are staples in their house that give away their hometown.

1. Casserole dishes

There is something special about casseroles and hot dishes to a Midwesterner. These meals usually consist of potatoes, vegetables, and cheese. The recipes are endless for a hot dish in a Midwestern household. It’s no secret that someone from the Midwest will keep a casserole dish on hand to make all of their favorite meals from their childhood.

When asked about their favorite hot dishes, Midwesterners delivered. “I still make it with leftovers in my house! I love it. I throw in things I find in my fridge or pantry that need to get used up, like ground hamburger with French onion soup mix,” Katelyn M. told Taste of Home. “Layer it with carrots, potatoes, add cream of chicken soup and cheese, and bake. My mom made them twice a week growing up.” If you’re friends with someone from the Midwest, get ready for them to bring a casserole to every potluck event.

2. A deep freezer

Winters in the Midwest are no joke. Extreme snow can make the roads too dangerous to navigate. When bad weather can strike at any time, keeping a stash of food on hand is essential. They never know when road closures can prevent them from getting to the grocery store.

Even if a Midwesterner has left their home state, old habits die hard. Keeping a deep freezer in their garage or on their patio can provide them with a bit of security. So what if they live in a calmer climate now? There is comfort in having a stash of food saved up. You’ll never know when you will need it in an emergency.

3. A crockpot

Crockpots are the best, aren’t they? I love being able to put ingredients into the pot and have it cook all day while I’m working. Before you know it, you have a low-effort dinner to serve. It takes the stress out of meal prepping.

Midwesterners know all about the joy of a crockpot. In fact, the item was developed in Iowa. A patent was granted to the inventor in the 1940s. However, the crockpot wouldn’t come to true fruition until the 1970s, when a rival manufacturer brought it to life, calling it the crockpot. Crockpot meals are literally in the blood of Midwesterners.

4. Local sports items

Midwesterners take their football seriously. My best friend from Wisconsin is locked in every time there is a Green Bay Packers game on. Don’t get them started on the intense rivalries, either. Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Packers fans can’t be friends. It’s a way of life.

The home of a true Midwesterner will tell you what team they align with. They will likely have some sort of sports team item in their homes. They will also be decked out in the gear of their favorite team every Sunday. Transplants especially love to show off their team pride. It comes with being from the Midwest!

5. Farming memorabilia

Let’s face it, the Midwest is known for its open farm land. Of course, a proud Midwesterner will let you know there is so much more to their hometowns than the farms they’re known for. However, farming, especially of corn, is a major Midwest tradition.

When you enter the home of a Midwesterner, they probably have some sort of item that shows off their area’s prideful farming roots. Everyone is familiar with the famous green John Deere tractors. The company was founded in Illinois and has become something the locals are especially proud of. If you drive by a home on a good amount of land in the Midwest, keep an eye out for the tractor.

6. Emergency kits for extreme weather

According to Gallup, Midwesterners face some of the most extreme weather conditions. They deal with tornadoes, deep freezes, and floods, which can take a serious toll on them. To be prepared for what may happen, they keep a kit of emergency supplies. From first aid kits to wireless phone chargers, someone from the Midwest is always ready for the worst weather conditions, even if they no longer live in the area.

“More than one-third of Americans say they have had brushes with extreme weather events in the past two years, particularly hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes,” Gallup found. “For many, the disruptions resulted in loss of power, heat or water. However, between 3% and 12% suffered more severe consequences, including needing to rely on government assistance or insurance to recover from losses.”

Since these weather conditions impact the Midwest more than some other areas, they are always prepared for what can happen.

7. Homemade quilts

Quilting is a Midwestern tradition. Many of them grew up with mothers or grandmothers who were passionate quilters. Passing down homemade quilts is a sentimental gift. When you’re visiting the home of a Midwesterner, you will notice they have a collection of quilts to offer you when it’s time to sit down and watch a movie on their couch.

It’s more than just a sentimental gift to pass down. The art of quilting saved the town of Hamilton, Missouri, during the 2008 financial crisis. It’s known as Quilt Town USA. Quilters from all over the country come to visit the town.

8. Ranch dressing

Although the sauce was created in my native California, it became the unofficial sauce of the Midwest. How? Well, because of corporate influence. The creators of the condiment sold it as a powder that could be mixed with buttermilk and mayonnaise.

Working parents in the region began using it as a quick condiment to place on salads and other food items. Additionally, Domino's and other fast-food restaurants' test kitchens helped popularize it. Ranch became a signature sidekick of pizza in the process. Now, it’s not a Midwestern kitchen without a big jug of ranch in the fridge.

9. Pop

Here’s how you can instantly offend a Midwesterner: step inside their home and ask for a can of soda. It’s not soda, it’s pop. I know I’ve experienced this firsthand with my best friend. Saying the word soda around her is enough to start an argument. Midwesterners are very proud of the specific words they come up with for things.

“The word you use generally boils down to where you’re from: Midwesterners enjoy a good pop, while soda is tops in the North and far West,” a linguistics specialist told PBS.

Southerners, long the cultural mavericks, don’t bat an eyelash asking for coke — lowercase — before homing in on exactly the type they want: Perhaps a root beer or a Coke, uppercase.

10. A Tupperware collection

Midwesterners love to save leftovers, specifically to use in their casseroles. However, they also love sharing meals with those in their lives. A Midwestern grandmother isn’t going to let you come over for dinner without sending you home with leftovers. What else is she going to send them in but a Tupperware container?

Good luck finding the lid, though. That Tupperware has been passed around over and over again. Even if the matching lid can’t be found, a Midwesterner will certainly find some sort of top that works for it.

11. Puppy chow

When my best friend offered to make me puppy chow, I was certainly confused. I have two dogs, so I thought the offer to prepare their food was sweet. However, it turns out that she meant human food.

Puppy chow is a midwestern specialty, usually made around the holiday season. It contains Chex cereal topped with chocolate chips, peanut butter, butter, and vanilla stirred together to make a coating. It’s then finished off with powdered sugar. Though the name is deceiving, it’s for people only. Do not give this to your dogs!

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.