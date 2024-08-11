What To Do If You're 'The Smartest Person In The Room' At Your Job

Being the smartest person in the room, while confidence-boosting, is not always a blessing — it can actually hinder your overall growth and learning experiences.

One career advisor on TikTok advised people to 'jump ship' should they discover that they are the smartest person in the room at their job.

Thu (@lazygirlglam22) explained why being the smartest person in the room at your job is not necessarily a good thing. According to her, it may actually be a sign to move on to a different job or position.

“One thing I did in my career that I’ve noticed worked really well in my favor is realizing when I’m the smartest person on the team," she said, "and that is the moment I need to jump ship and work under other people’s leadership."

Thu explained that instead of being the smartest person on a team, she would rather "work under really intelligent people with broader experience who can teach [her] how to expedite [her] growth or how to think about something in a different way."

"This is where I see a lot of people go wrong," she added. "They are the youngest person on their team. They're spearheading their department. They're teaching themselves these skills. Then they're teaching the older people who they're working with skills."

While this may sound like a good thing, the alternative is even better. As CNBC noted, you can't truly be successful in your career unless you are constantly learning and growing.

Additionally, if you think you're the smartest person in the room and no one can do the work better than you, you're missing out on the talents and skills of the people around you.

“Imagine if you were at a place where your skills are really cultivated, and you’re working under the leadership of people just as creative as you,” she said. “Maybe they know a zillion more things, and you can really thrive and shine and just be a better you times twenty.”

Others online agreed with Thu’s advice about never being the smartest person at your job.

“Yup yup yup, learning this now!” one TikTok user commented.

“This might just change my life,” another commenter shared.

"If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room," a third user aptly wrote.

No matter how smart you perceive yourself to be, knowing everything all at once is impossible. There is always a new skill, a new fact, a new way of communicating, and a new way of gathering information to be learned — but you may not be at the right company to do so.

In his commencement address at the University of Texas in 1965, computer maven Michael Dell famously said, "Try never to be the smartest person in the room. And if you are, I suggest you invite smarter people … or find a different room."

You should never be done learning, no matter your age or job title. So, if you're feeling stagnant, it may be a sign to look elsewhere and find a position that allows you to learn, grow, and truly thrive.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.