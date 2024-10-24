Worker Gets Reprimanded By His Boss For Being 2 Hours Late Because His Cat Died — 'Not To Be Insensitive But It's A Cat'

Animal lovers know just how special the bond between pet and owner can be. Sadly, like any loving connection, loss and grief go hand in hand with love and companionship. Unfortunately, not everyone understands how truly devastating the loss of a beloved pet can be.

Case in point: An employee named Kyle notified his boss that he would be coming to work late because his beloved cat passed away, but his boss was less than sympathetic.

Now, the employee is looking for a new job with more considerate leadership.

The worker was reprimanded for arriving 2 hours late after his cat died.

In a heart-wrenching X post, Kyle revealed his sad story. While at work, he was notified by his roommate that their beloved cat, Charlie, had passed away. Kyle immediately headed home.

Alena Ozerova | Canva Pro

After handling all of the details and burying Charlie, Kyle notified his boss that he would be late arriving back at work.

His boss’ response took him aback.

“Not to be insensitive…but it’s a cat…,” the boss texted Kyle, warning him not to come in more than two hours later.

The worker did not hold back when making his boss aware of exactly how he felt about her response to his loss.

“What the [expletive] is wrong with you,” Kyle wrote.

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU DO YOU HAVE LIKE NO SOUL OR FEELINGS???? How can you just say something like that you are evil.”

Kyle shared a screenshot of the message exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “Think I gotta find a new job now.”

In the post, which has been viewed over 10 million times, Kyle explained that he had already been at work for four hours before receiving word that his cat had passed away.

He thanked those who offered their condolences and support. “With that being said..... Who wants to hire me?” he added.

Kyle also shared a photo of his beloved Charlie in his remembrance. “I only knew him a short while, but he was a very loving and kind cat, one of the chillest dudes I met,” he wrote.

“He liked watching movies where people talk a lot and making Minecraft sounds when he was eating he lived a long eventful life. RIP big guy glad I got to meet you.”

this was Charlie, I only knew him a short while but he was a very loving and kind cat one of the chillest dudes I met he liked watching movies where people talk a lot and making Minecraft sounds when he was eating he lived a long eventful life rip big guy glad I got to meet you pic.twitter.com/yyNr6KF1se — Kyle from incantation has a mustache (@bigidiot42069) July 6, 2024

Others were disgusted by the boss’ cold-hearted response and urged the worker to find a new job.

“Really sorry about your cat. Also sorry that you’re in a position where this [expletive] thinks she can take out her controlling power trip psycho urges on you. I really hope things get better,” one X user commented.

“Dude you got that job right after moving from mad far away, you’ll find another… Your cat wanted better vibes for you anyway You gotta work somewhere, you ain’t gotta work there,” another user noted.

“Woah, definitely find other work. That insensitivity was already present,” another added.

The grief over the loss of a pet can be more intense than most people realize.

Anyone who has ever owned a pet knows just how crippling the loss of one is and that they are so much more than “just a cat” or “just a dog.”

Our pets are the center of our world and are often the ones who are anxiously waiting for us at the door when we get home from a hard day of dealing with bosses like Kyle’s.

Anna Nahabed / Shutterstock

Pet loss is an excruciating pain that is often overlooked in today’s world.

"This loss feels, for some people, worse than human loss," pet grief counselor Beth Bigler told USA Today.

"Of course, people feel guilty about saying that. But the proximity that our animals have, the intimacy that they share in our lives, and the connection, the deep feelings that exist between guardians and their animals make this type of loss especially hard."

Still, grieving pet owners are expected to wipe away their tears and get back to the grind, with no time to mourn their loss properly.

Instead of telling employees to get over their loss and that it was “just a cat,” they deserve bosses who will offer them time off, support, and words of compassion and sympathy.

Kindness impacts grieving pet owners more than others will ever know.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.